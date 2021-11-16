Alcoa Recognized for ESG Leadership by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) has once again been recognized for environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance based on criteria in the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are the longest-running benchmarks to assess the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies. Alcoa's name has been included in the DJSI every year since the inception of the annual listings in 1999.

"Sustainability is embedded in Alcoa's strategic priorities, and our consistent listing in the DJSI underscores this steadfast commitment," said Sonya Elam Harden, Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer. "Looking ahead, we're continuing to advance our efforts in alignment with our vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future."

This year, Alcoa is included in the materials category of the North American Index and was recognized as the Social Dimension leader in the aluminum industry, reflecting the company's efforts to deliver positive social impact in communities where it operates, provide transparent and comprehensive social reporting, and prioritize employee health and safety. Alcoa's Environmental Dimension score was also in the industry's 90th percentile.

Alcoa has recently made several strategic announcements that reinforce the company's sustainability leadership, including its ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across all global operations by 2050 and a new technology roadmap aimed at decarbonizing the aluminum value chain and provide a competitive advantage in a carbon-constrained world.

Learn more about Alcoa's sustainability strategy and social, economic, and environmental progress at www.alcoa.com/sustainability.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

