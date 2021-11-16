Menü Artikel
Phenom Receives Exchange Acceptance of SMOKE Property Option Agreement, in Independence - Eureka Gold Trend, Nevada

16.11.2021  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, November 16, 2021 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") Further to its press release of October 28, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that it has now received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the property option agreement to acquire the SMOKE Property. As a result, it has made the initial option payment of US$10,000 and has issued 150,000 common shares to the owner of the property in accordance with the terms of the agreement. These shares are subject to a hold period expiring March 17, 2022, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The SMOKE Property Option Agreement is with Dave Mathewson. He has held the SMOKE property for a number of years and planned to drill it himself. Mr. Mathewson is a renowned Nevada gold specialist and proven mine finder. The option on the SMOKE Property will further strengthen Dave Mathewson's position and engagement in Phenom Resources Corp. He will continue to supervise the exploration on both the Carlin Vanadium-Gold Project and the SMOKE Property.

ON BEHALF OF Phenom Resources Corp.
per: "Paul Cowley"
CEO & President
(778) 655-4311
pcowley@phenomresources.com www.phenomresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103861


