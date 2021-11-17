Torian Resources Limited: Diorite North Further High-Grade Gold Results

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce the discovery of the Estera Lode at the Unexpected prospect ad Diorite North, following the receipt of further high-grade results.- Further high-grade gold assays from anomalous composite intervals received from the Unexpected Prospect at Diorite North confirm Estera Lode discovery- Intercepts include:o 4m @ 4.86 g/t Au from 52m (DIRC030); inc 1m @ 18.79 g/t Au from 55mo And 1m @ 7.41 g/t Au from 64m (DIRC031)- High-grade mineralisation is interpreted as a sub-parallel zone to recent intercept of 2m @ 12.18 g/t Au from 20m (DIRC030; ASX 27/10/2021); inc 1m @ 14.67 g/t Au from 21m- A total of 2 drill holes for 174m were drilled at Diorite North Unexpected Prospect- Immediate 750m of RC follow-up to extend strike and down-dip continuity, with drill rig now at prospect as part of a larger planned campaign at the Mt Stirling Gold Project, with details being finalised and to be announced shortly- 4 strike extensional RC DHs for 360m- 2 down-dip targeted drilling from adjoining line of Historical Workings to south-west in order to target multiple sub-parallel mineralised horizons- Torian's Diorite tenure hosts numerous historical mines and workings including the historic Diorite King Mine that produced at 76 g/t Au- The Unexpected Mine workings along with Diorite King, Diorite Queen and Kiaora-Meteor prospects, all share structural linksThe Company is already in the process of following up the Estera Lode discovery with an additional 750m of RC drilling planned, as it looks to extend the strike of the system as well as test for down dip continuity. Drilling on strike extensions to south-east has commenced with drilling in-progress.This campaign at Diorite kicks off a new phase of extensive drilling at the Mt Stirling Project with the final details of the program currently being finalised.Torian's Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said "This new discovery at Diorite continues to demonstrate the prospectivity of our Mt Stirling Gold Project. We now have a minimum of 5 significant targets (Mt Stirling / Viserion, Hydra, Stirling Well, Tyrannus and Estera) where we have identified what may be numerous significant gold systems. All of these targets will be followed up during the next phase of drilling, details of which will be announced to the market shortly. Additionally, we are continuing our ongoing regional exploration reconnaissance work, as we look to prioritise and rank existing pipeline of targets, and consolidate follow-up programs to extract value from our reviewed high priority targets at the Mt Stirling Gold Project. We look forward to announcing the full details of our next phase of drilling, at multiple prospects, followed by a busy few months of drilling and assay results."Diorite North - Estera Lode Discovery & Drilling updateFurther high-grade gold assays from anomalous composite intervals received from Diorite North Unexpected Mine Prospect confirm Estera lode discovery with:4m @ 4.86 g/t Au from 52m (DIRC030);inc 1m @ 18.79 g/t Au from 55m;And 1m @ 7.41 g/t Au from 64m (DIRC031).High-grade mineralisation is interpreted as a sub-parallel zone to recent intercept of 2m @ 12.18 g/t Au from 20m (DIRC030; ASX 27/10/2021); inc 1m @ 14.67 g/t Au from 21mWith primary gold confirmed at Diorite North, focus will be on extending strike extent and down-dip continuity of Estera Lode mineralisation.An immediate 750m of RC follow-up has commenced to extend strike and down-dip continuity, with drill rig @ Prospect in-progress on drillhole PDH80 (DIRC032; See Table 3).4 strike extensional RC DHs for a planned 360m will be followed up with 2 down-dip targeted drill holes, from adjoining line of Historical Workings to south-west in order to drill test interpreted multiple sub-parallel mineralised horizons.Four Historical Mines nearby produced at above an ounce per tonne.Of significant historical interest, The Unexpected Mine commenced production 99 years ago during 1922-23; making it 100 years since it's likely discovery.Torian's Diorite tenure hosts numerous historical mines and workings including the historic Diorite King mine that produced at 76 g/t Au.The Unexpected Mine Workings along with Diorite King, Diorite Queen and Kiaora-Meteor prospects, all share structural links.





Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Torian Resources Ltd.





Peretz Schapiro