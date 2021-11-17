First Energy Metals Drills 1.35 Percent Lithium Oxide over 7 Meters in Drill Hole Lc-21-21 at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, Nov. 17, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-21 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 7-meter-wide zone with 1.35 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 102 metres (m) drilled depth. There is a second 5-meter wide intersection with 0.40% Li2O at 112 m drilled depth. Drill hole LC21-21 was drilled at location: 287002E, 5367876.13N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 24.75 degrees, Dip -65 degrees with a total drilled depth of 138 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Highlights (see Table 1 for details)

Within the top 7 m mineralized intersection (102 to 109 m drilled depth), average lithium (Li) values are 6,261 parts per million (ppm) Li (1.35% Li2O). There are anomalous values of other rare metals including beryllium (Be) 223.14 ppm, cesium (Cs) 73.53 ppm, niobium (Nb) 64.63 ppm, rubidium 1,397 ppm, and tantalum (Ta) 114.40 ppm.

In the lower 5-meter mineralized intersection (112-117 m drilled depth), average lithium values are1,861 ppm Li (0.4% Li2O). There are anomalous values of other rare metals including beryllium (Be) 165.40 ppm, cesium (Cs) 61.46 ppm, niobium (Nb) 64.60 ppm, rubidium 1,324.40 ppm, and tantalum (Ta) 139.60 ppm.

The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to $2,000,000 from the sale of up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 cents per unit (the"Unit"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one fully-transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share for a price of $0.50 per share for a period of one year from the date of closing of the private placement.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby, if the trading price of the Shares is equal to or greater than $0.75 cents per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may reduce the remaining exercise period applicable to the Warrants to not less than 30 days from the date of such notice.

All of the securities issued pursuant to this Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period mandated by applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required CSE, regulatory and other approvals.

The proceeds will be used for exploration and development of Company's mineral properties, in particular the Augustus Lithium Property and general working capital. One or more existing insiders may be participating in the financing as approved by independent directors. The Company is relying on an exemption from the related party requirements of MI 61-101.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-21 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol Depth Depth Total Be Cs Fe Li Li2O Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol m m m ppm ppm % ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit





3 0.1 0.05 3

2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method FROM TO LENGTH FUS-MS-Na2O2 201986 85.3 86 0.70 616 20.7 0.56 101 0.02 125.2 139 155 201987 86 87 1.00 370 11.7 0.18 47 0.01 60.2 116 99.8 201988 87 87.55 0.55 172 12.2 0.45 51 0.01 41.7 179 49.2 201989 87.9 88.4 0.50 352 35.8 1.89 234 0.05 61.8 167 82.3 Start of Mineralization





















201991 102 103 1.00 238 52.4 0.3 4320 0.93 32.3 712 67.8 201992 103 104 1.00 238 65.5 0.5 5100 1.10 57.5 937 130 201993 104 105 1.00 269 66.5 0.43 7780 1.67 67.2 1060 107 201994 105 106 1.00 172 83.3 0.29 6920 1.49 76.8 1970 112 201996 106 107 1.00 221 64.1 0.3 8630 1.86 85.6 1180 130 201997 107 108 1.00 189 92.8 0.32 5560 1.20 58.6 2190 119 201998 108 109 1.00 235 90.1 0.62 5520 1.19 74.4 1730 135 Total Width / Average 102.00 109.00 7.00 223.14 73.53 0.39 6,261.43 1.35 64.63 1397.00 114.40 201999 109 109.8 0.80 200 77.9 0.65 1740 0.37 67.8 1580 171 474001 110.2 110.75 0.55 191 38.7 0.32 5920 1.27 85.2 564 185 474002 111.4 112 0.60 157 73.9 0.56 2030 0.44 81 1630 264 Start of second zone





















474003 112 113 1.00 143 77.6 0.38 597 0.13 72.8 1790 165 474004 113 114 1.00 124 53.3 1.55 969 0.21 58.1 847 191 474006 114 115 1.00 123 66.3 0.72 1170 0.25 61.5 2000 101 474007 115 116 1.00 211 47.1 0.69 1580 0.34 67.5 795 136 474008 116 117 1.00 226 63 0.68 4990 1.07 63.1 1190 105 Total Width / Average 112.00 117.00 5.00 165.40 61.46 0.80 1,861.20 0.40 64.60 1,324.40 139.60 474009 117 117.4 0.40 156 35.5 1.02 1300 0.28 36.9 610 52.7 474011 124.8 126 1.20 54 4 0.41 37 0.01 19.1 45.7 84.2 474012 126 127 1.00 71 7 0.38 128 0.03 31.4 147 84.5 474013 127 128 1.00 222 61.2 0.55 1970 0.42 36.2 1910 97.2 474014 128 129 1.00 240 34.9 0.76 496 0.11 51.1 684 97.2 474016 129 129.5 0.50 158 35.3 2.01 363 0.08 44.2 607 114

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

