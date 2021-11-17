New Found Announces Update to $48 Million Investment by Eric Sprott

This News Release Does Not Constitute an Offer to Sell or a Solicitation of an Offer to Buy Any of New Found Gold Corp.'s Securities in the United States

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV:NFG, NYSE American:NFGC) is pleased to provide an update regarding the previously announced non-brokered private placement with Mr. Eric Sprott of 5 million common shares of New Found (the "Common Shares"), at a price of C$9.60 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of C$48 million (the "Offering"). The Company is pleased to announce it has received conditional approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and approval by the shareholders of the Company is not required by the TSXV. The Offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15 km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18 km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 400,000m drill program at Queensway. With a current working capital balance of approximately $98 million which is anticipated to increase to approximately $143 million on closing of the Offering, New Found is well funded for this program.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Contact

To contact the Company, please visit the Company's website, www.newfoundgold.ca and make your request through our investor inquiry form. Our management has a pledge to be in touch with any investor inquiries within 24 hours.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Offering, use of proceeds of the Offering; tax treatment of the flow-through shares; and the timing of the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures. TSXV approval of the Offering, , the closing of the Offering, and the timing related thereto, drilling on the Queensway gold project and funding of the drilling program. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV or the NYSE American, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions to close the Offering, including the Company's ability to obtain all necessary stock exchange approvals, possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program including the work to assess the presence and source of bias relating to core samples submitted to Eastern Analytical as disclosed in the Company's press release dated November 4, 2021, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005499/en/

Contact

New Found Gold Corp.

Craig Roberts, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer

croberts@newfoundgold.ca

+1 (910) 406 2407