C2C Gold Board of Directors Announces Ms. Jeananne Hauswald, Director

VANCOUVER, Nov. 17, 2021 - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the "Company" or "C2C") is pleased to announce effective November 15th, Ms. Jeananne Hauswald has joined the Board of Directors for C2C Gold Corp., a gold exploration company focused on projects within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.



Jeananne Hauswald, Director

Ms. Hauswald is the Managing Partner of Solo Management Group and has more than 25 years' experience in the investment management, corporate finance, strategic planning and human resource fields. She presently serves as a Director and Audit Committee member at Group 11 Technologies Inc. and previously served as a Director of Constellation Brands and Thomas and Betts, Inc., both NYSE-listed companies, and was Chairman of the Audit and Human Resource Committees at each company. She also previously served as Vice President and Treasurer of the Seagram Company.

Prior to joining Seagram, Jeananne spent 15 years at the Celanese Corporation as Assistant Treasurer. Jeananne's early work experience includes banking at Morgan Guaranty Trust Company and strategic planning at International Paper Company and Shell Oil. Ms. Hauswald received her MBA in finance from New York University and graduated with a BS in Chemistry from Iowa State University.

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted 200,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.28 per share. Vesting of the stock options will occur over a twenty-four month period, with 25% vesting six months following the date of grant, and an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter. The stock options will expire three years from the date of grant.

C2C Gold thanks former Director Patricia Wilson for her service to the Company and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

The Company also congratulates Executive Chair, Janet Lee-Sheriff who was recently featured in Ernst & Youngs's and Women in Mining Canada's Leading Women in Mining. To watch the interview please visit: Leading Women in Mining - Video Role Model Series | EY Canada.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company controls 1,261 km2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. Exploration activity continues across the Company's land package. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

