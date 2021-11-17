Monterey Minerals Acquires Company with Mining Claims in Ontario

TORONTO, November 17, 2021 - Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY) and (FSE:2DK) announces that it has purchased a private company ("PrivateCo") that has an option to purchase a 100% interest in 35 minerals claims in Ontario, Canada (the "Haines Property").

The Haines Property, located in Haines Township, Ontario is the key asset of PrivateCo. Under the terms of the share exchange agreement, PrivateCo will receive 1,800,000 common shares of Monterey. The underlying option held by PrivateCo requires the following:

Three hundred thousand (300,000) common shares being paid to the Vendor by October 18, 2022

Six hundred thousand (600,000) common shares being paid to the Vendor by October 18, 2023; and

One hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) being spent on the Haines Property by October 18, 2023.

The Vendor shall retain a two percent (2%) Net Smelter Return ("NSR") on the claims, of which half of the NSR can be purchased back from the Vendor for CAD$1,000,000.

About Monterey Minerals Inc.

The Company owns the Cobalt Mountain Property (the "Property") in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia near the town of Smithers. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, available on SEDAR, notes historic sampling on the Property that returned mineralized showings of gold, silver, copper, zinc and cobalt.

For more information, contact investor relations at info@montereyminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Lees,

Interim CEO

