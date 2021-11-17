Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy starts production from Knight well pad

Mannheim/Denver. Cub Creek Energy, one of Deutsche Rohstoff's subsidiaries in the USA, has started producing oil and gas from twelve new horizontal wells. The wells were drilled in the spring and completed in recent months. They are 12 wells with 2.25 miles of horizontal length. The capital expenditure is approximately USD 60 million, of which Cub Creek accounts for approximately USD 52 million. This is the most extensive drilling program that Deutsche Rohstoff has carried out in the USA to date. The drilling was completed within the planned timeframe and expected budget.

Cub Creek expects high production from the Knight wells. On an annual average basis in 2022, the wells should produce approximately 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, just under half of the Group's expected production. Based on the current forward curve, the wells are expected to yield a return of approximately 100 percent and repay the investment within 1 to 1.5 years.

Mannheim, 17 November 2021

