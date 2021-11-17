Delta Starts Drilling at Its Delta-2 Gold and VMS Property in Chibougamau, Quebec

KINGSTON, November 17, 2021 - Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has begun a comprehensive drilling program at the Delta-2 VMS and Gold Property, 35 kilometres southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Over 75 high-priority drill targets have been outlined at the 194 square-kilometre property on the combined VMS and Gold projects.

André Tessier, President and CEO commented as follows: "We're extremely happy to have secured a drill and crew from Miikan Drilling for this work, and we're just as excited to be testing these truly fantastic Gold and VMS targets at Delta-2. This is certainly the most important and ambitious drill campaign which we have embarked on to date and we are very excited about the prospects for these high level and priority targets" said Andre Tessier, President, Delta Resources Ltd..

At the Delta-2 VMS project, Delta will be drill-testing:

Three (3) deep gravity anomalies with responses comparable to those over known world-class VMS deposits such as the Lemoine Mine (see press release June 22, 2021).

Up to 30 high-priority VTEM conductors showing geophysical signatures typical of VMS deposits.

Up to 36 drill holes are planned at the property-scale for a possible total of 7,400m, with the highest priority holes drilled first.

In addition to drilling, gravity and VTEM geophysical surveys are also planned to cover the newly acquired Dollier-Cartier property which is contiguous to the Delta-2 VMS claims.

At the Delta-2 Gold project Delta will be drill-testing:

Two (2) structures trending 060 azimuth and hosting both the R14 gold prospect and Delta's new OLI gold discovery (see press release on April 21, 2021). The structures span several kilometres and remain largely untested between the gold occurrences and along strike.

A new and never drill-tested gold-bearing structure trending 020 azimuth which hosts the newly discovered (summer 2021) Lone Pine gold occurrence where preliminary assay results have returned 18.8 g/t Au and 21.1 g/t Au in grab samples. The gold structure can be followed on LiDAR imagery for a strike length of up to 1.5km.

Several never-tested structures trending both 020 and 060 azimuth, that were outlined on LiDAR imagery and shown to be gold-bearing during Delta's summer and fall 2021 program of geological mapping, sampling, prospecting, and mechanical trenching. Intersections between structures with these prospective orientations are also targeted.

Up to 42 drill holes are planned mainly in the southern portion of the property, for a possible total of 7,750 metres. Delta is partially funding this drill campaign through a financing announced earlier this month (see press release on November 1, 2021) and will keep its shareholders and stakeholders appraised of any developments with respect to the financing and the drill campaign.

Qualified Person

Andre Tessier, P.Eng and P.Geo. and President of Delta Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101 and is responsible for the technical information presented in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 170 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 37M shares outstanding is currently financing to fund its 2022 exploration and in addition, is set to receive $400,000 on March 1st, 2022, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Delta Resources Ltd..

Andre C. Tessier

President, CEO and Director

