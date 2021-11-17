Allied Copper Corp. CEO Letter to Investors and Shareholders

VANCOUVER, Nov. 17, 2021 - Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to provide our first CEO letter to investors and shareholders.



Dear Investors and Shareholders:

Following the long-awaited completion of the RTO to acquire the strategically significant SK project, I am proud to welcome and thank all investors and shareholders for their support of our strategy and team.

Allied Copper Board of Directors and Management are committed to and will strive to create maximum shareholder value. We will do this by making a series of sound acquisitions and judiciously allocate development capital to increase their value. We will work diligently to try and make that a reality. The goal and commitment of the Company is to achieve discovery, then delineate an economic, mineable copper resource and then develop that resource.

Allied Copper Corp. will always aim to be a good corporate citizen and will follow all local and environmental regulations of the jurisdictions we are working in. Directors and Management of the company are acutely aware of ESG initiatives and the importance of compliancy, that will be addressed in due time.

With the electrification and EV revolution upon us, copper demand is continuing to soar. Global shifts and catalysts driving the demand for copper is significantly outstripping current supplies. Copper supply needs to be replenished by new discoveries and ultimately new mines. It is with this backdrop that Allied Copper was formed and has attracted such a strong base of shareholders and this truly excites us for the future of our company.

Allied Copper Corp. is well funded and is ready to continue moving forward with our exploration program on SK property, for the rest of 2021 and well into 2022.

With the work that has been carried out up to this point by our consulting geological team, it is my opinion that Allied Copper represents an attractive investment opportunity within the copper exploration sector. The Company will continue to assess future potential acquisitions and complimenting further acquisitions, we will be completing our field work planning for the SK project in preparation for an anticipated Q1 2022 Phase 1 drill program.

Allied Copper will be attending the American Exploration and Mining Association (AEMA) Conference Dec. 7 to Dec.10 2021, Sparks, NV (Nugget Casino and Resort), Booth #842. The AEMA Conference is the second largest and longest running annual mining convention in the USA.



Highlights

Western USA copper focus

Approx. $5.9 million in the Treasury

Tight Capital Share Structure

SK Property: widespread potential porphyry mineralization and early stage work complete including;

April 2021: Completed additional staking for SK Property, Nevada

July 2021: Completed soil sampling field work on SK Property

November 2021: Completed RTO transaction, anticipate receiving soil sample results

Strong asset acquisition pipeline under late stage evaluation in tier one jurisdictions



In closing, Allied Copper Corp. is well financed and is poised to tackle the challenges of a changing world. A world that will need to meet the growing demand of copper, now and in the future.

Sincerely, with Regards,

Richard L. Tremblay (Pres., CEO & Director)

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied Copper") (TSX-V: CPR) (OTCQB: CPRRF) headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing long life, scalable copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The Company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper's management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Investors and/or Readers may sign up for updates on the Company's website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com

Qualified Person

Cam Bartsch (P. Geo.) is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who has reviewed and approved the technical information that is contained within this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Allied Copper Corp.,

Mr. Warner Uhl

Executive Chairman

Contact Information

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:

Richard L. Tremblay

Pres., CEO and Director

Cell: (604) 250-4853

E-mail: rtremblay@alliedcoppercorp.com

Forward Looking Statements - Safe Harbour

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Allied Copper Corp., future growth potential for Allied Copper and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Allied Copper' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may Constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements about; anticipated timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, and potential copper recovery processes; anticipated dates for receipt of permits, approvals and other milestones; anticipated Results of drilling programs, feasibility studies and other analyses; anticipated availability and terms of future financing; future production, operating and capital costs; and operating or financial performance. Information concerning potential contingent copper resource estimates also may be deemed to be forward-looking information in that it reflects a prediction of the copper bearing zones that would be encountered if a copper structure were developed and produced. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.