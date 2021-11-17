Jade Leader Closes Fully Subscribed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, November 17, 2021 - Jade Leader Corp. ("Jade Leader") (TSX.V:JADE) is pleased to announce that it has closed a financing with one of its current long term investors for 3,214,285 Units ("Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and gross proceeds of $224,999.95.

Each Unit consisted of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of two years following closing or November 17, 2023. The Units were offered to an accredited investor and all securities issued under the offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day or March 18, 2022. No finder fees were paid in connection with the financing.

Proceeds of the financing are to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes as well as additional Jade exploration and Jade marketing activities.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles and mainstream publications suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp., with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which nephrite jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact:

info@jadeleader.ca

Instagram: @jadeleadercorp

Youtube Channel: Jade Leader Corp.

www.jadeleader.ca

Or Jean Pierre Jutras, President at 1.403.233.0464

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673465/Jade-Leader-Closes-Fully-Subscribed-Private-Placement