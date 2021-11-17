Mineral Hill Announces the Execution of an MOU with an International Gems and Minerals Corporation

Toronto: TSX-V: MHI

Frankfurt: MLN/WKN: A1JKJN

OTC Market (US): MHIFF

VANCOUVER, Nov. 17, 2021 - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN" wishes to announce that the Company has executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with an overseas corporation ("GEMSco") which is involved in the business of acquiring and financing mineral resource assets consisting of alluvial gems and minerals located in South Africa. This is in addition to the Company's undertaking to acquire the Dot-Apex and Master-ACE claim groups in British Columbia (the "BC-Transaction") for which the Company announced the second tranche of a private placement on November 8, 2021 to be closed within the next two weeks and is seeking approval of the private placement and final approval of the BC-Transaction by the TSXV.

Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, it is intended that the assets and undertakings of GEMSco's affiliated mining and financing groups will combine with Mineral Hill resulting in a Reversed Takeover ("RTO") of Mineral Hill by GEMSco by way of share exchange, merger, amalgamation, arrangement, or other similar form of transaction. The final structure of the RTO is subject to receipt by the parties of tax, corporate, and securities law advice and will be memorialized in a letter of intent expected to be executed in the short term and a definitive agreement thereafter.

As part of the proposed RTO, the parties plan for GEMSco to arrange for the completion of a geological assessment report qualifying under the rules of the TSXV.

All direct and/or indirect beneficiaries of GEMSco are at Arm's Length to the Company as defined under the TSXV Policy 1.1.

Further Information

Mineral Hill will provide further details in respect of the proposed RTO in due course by way of press release. It will also make available all information including financial information as required by applicable regulatory authorities and will provide, in a press release to be disseminated at a later date, the required disclosure, including the amount of any financing to be closed concurrently with the RTO, the exchange ratio involving Mineral Hills common shares or the number of Mineral Hill common shares to be issued in the RTO (as applicable), and any proposed name change.

All information contained in this press release with respect to the parties was supplied by the Company and GEMSco respectively, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

