Armada Metals Limited: IPO Offer Open

Sydney, Australia - Armada Metals Ltd. (ASX:AMM) is pleased to confirm that the Company's Prospectus is available and the Initial Public Offering (IPO) is now open.You can apply to participate in the IPO on Armada's website:https://armadametals.com.au/coming-soon/To download the Prospectus, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/22AT4UG7





About Armada Metals Ltd:



Armada Metals Ltd. was established to define new belt-scale discovery opportunities for key commodities (principally nickel and copper) in under-explored regions of Africa. With >US$10m spent targeting an area of >16,000km2, Armada is preparing to drill a multi-target project opportunity for magmatic Ni-Cu sulphides in the Nyanga area, southern Gabon. Armada is supported by a Board and Africa-based technical team both with a track record of successful African projects. Key members of the Armada targeting team were part of the team awarded the 2015 PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for an International Mineral Discovery (as members of the Kamoa/DRC discovery team with Ivanhoe Mines).





