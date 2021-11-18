Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

First Energy Metals Drills 1.59 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 4.75 Meters in Drill Hole LC-21-20 at Augustus Lithium Property

08:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Nov. 18, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-20 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected five spodumene bearing lithium intercepts within a 91 metres wide pegmatite zone starting from 64 metres to 155 metres drilled depth. Two of the most prominent spodumene intercepts are: 1.10 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 4.3 metres (m) at 79.70 m and 1.59% Li2O over 4.75 m at 97.25 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals including beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta).

Highlights (see Table 1 for details)

  • First Intercept - 2m width at 64m: Average values of lithium (Li) are 1,821.5 parts per million (ppm) and Li2O is 0.39%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 149 ppm, cesium 16.25 ppm, niobium 43.15 ppm, rubidium 170 ppm, and tantalum 65.05 ppm.
  • Second Intercept - 1.90m width at 72.7m: Average value of Li is 2,869 ppm and Li2O is 0.62%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 12 to 83 ppm, cesium 21.5 to 45 ppm, niobium 45.15 to 57.9 ppm, rubidium 694 to 1,340 ppm, and tantalum 138 to 185 ppm.
  • Third Intercept - 4.30 m width at 79.7 m: Average value of Li is 5,104 ppm and Li2O is 1.10%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 66 to 150 ppm, cesium 16.2 to 48.2 ppm, niobium 44.3 to 67.3 ppm, rubidium 134 to 1,010 ppm, and tantalum 121 to 181 ppm.
  • Fourth Intercept - 4.75 m width at 97.25 m: Average value of Li is 7,391 ppm and Li2O is 1.59%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 187 to 332 ppm, cesium 40.5 to 240 ppm, niobium 67.5 to 97.5 ppm, rubidium 253 to 828 ppm, and tantalum 122 to 264 ppm.
  • Fifth Intercept - 6.50 m width at 129.50 m: Average value of Li is 3,113 ppm and Li2O is 0.67%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 19 to 348 ppm, cesium 27.2 to 585 ppm, niobium 51.1 to 99.7 ppm, rubidium 193 to over 5,000 ppm, and tantalum 66.5 to 191 ppm.

Drill hole LC21-20 was drilled at location: 287039E, 5367814N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 35.55 degrees, Dip -65 degrees with a total drilled depth of 175 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
First Energy Metals Ltd.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.


Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-20 Assay Highlights

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Analyte Symbol

Depth
From

Depth To

Total

Li

Li2O

Be

Cs

Fe

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit Symbol

m

m

m

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

Detection Limit


3

3

0.1

0.05

2.4

0.4

0.2

Analysis Method


FUS-MS-Na2O2

201945

62.8

64

1.20

286

0.06

135

44

0.56

49.8

844

63.7












201946

64

65

1.00

2940

0.63

266

26.8

0.48

69.4

233

89.2

201947

65

66

1.00

703

0.15

32

5.7

0.3

16.9

107

40.9

1st Intercept

64

66

2.00

1821.5

0.39

149

16.25

0.39

43.15

170

65.05

201948

72.7

73.7

1.00

4200

0.90

83

45

0.2

57.9

1340

138

201949

73.7

74.6

0.90

1390

0.30

12

21.5

0.28

45.1

694

185

2nd Intercept

72.7

74.6

1.90

2869

0.62





201951

79.7

81

1.30

1990

0.43

66

33.6

0.41

44.3

736

121

201952

81

82

1.00

6260

1.35

174

48.2

0.31

67.3

1010

181

201953

82

83

1.00

7280

1.57

182

25.8

0.35

61.5

253

165

201954

83

84

1.00

5820

1.25

150

16.2

0.56

64.9

134

129

3rd Intercept

79.7

84

4.30

5104

1.10

143

30.95

0.4075

59.5

533.25

149

201955

84

85.4

1.40

1200

0.26

62

10.5

0.33

30.5

120

106

201956

88.7

89.6

0.90

418

0.09

53

31.1

0.49

55.2

418

115












201957

97.25

98

0.75

4740

1.02

187

38.9

0.31

68.5

405

146

201958

98

99

1.00

9190

1.98

324

74.2

0.27

80.1

554

197

201959

99

100

1.00

11200

2.41

332

58.2

0.37

97.5

253

264

201961

100

101

1.00

5830

1.25

229

40.5

0.29

69.1

311

137

201962

101

102

1.00

5330

1.15

210

240

1.01

67.5

828

122

4th Intercept

97.25

102

4.75

7391

1.59

256.4

90.36

0.45

76.54

470.2

173.2

201963

128.5

129

0.50

5640

1.21

297

39.8

0.29

47

159

67.4












201964

129.5

130

0.50

8230

1.77

348

48.8

0.36

63.8

193

78

201966

130

131

1.00

2920

0.63

204

27.2

0.25

60.4

318

191

201967

131

132

1.00

4570

0.98

284

34.6

0.41

72.8

327

116

201968

132

133

1.00

1220

0.26

179

110

0.7

66.1

1430

66.5

201969

133

133.5

0.50

6040

1.30

19

585

1.64

99.7

> 5000

141

201971

133.5

134.5

1.00

382

0.08

174

45.8

0.32

51.1

713

72.7

201972

134.5

135

0.50

4710

1.01

185

97.2

0.68

60

1270

75.5

201973

135

136

1.00

1650

0.35

142

182

0.77

59.2

2880

81.2

5th Intercept

129.5

136

6.50

3113

0.67





201974

136

137

1.00

249

0.05

142

17.6

0.21

37.2

242

44.3

201976

137

138

1.00

261

0.06

520

38

0.33

55.9

359

82.4

201977

138

139

1.00

2520

0.54

178

156

0.6

78.4

2110

98.9

201978

139

140

1.00

1380

0.30

192

15.5

0.26

69.9

143

123

201979

140

140.7

0.70

1810

0.39

194

181

0.75

90.5

985

114

201981

151

152

1.00

1510

0.32

194

25

0.65

76.6

315

46.8

201982

152

153

1.00

887

0.19

143

24.2

0.52

87.9

432

48

201983

153

154

1.00

352

0.08

297

34.3

0.59

93.4

291

69.6

201984

154

155

1.00

632

0.14

91

22.7

0.37

94.9

649

58.7

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.



Contact
gsangha@firstenergymetals.com, (604) 375-6005
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

First Energy Metals Ltd.

First Energy Metals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JC89
CA32016U2074
www.firstenergymetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap