First Energy Metals Drills 1.59 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 4.75 Meters in Drill Hole LC-21-20 at Augustus Lithium Property
VANCOUVER, Nov. 18, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-20 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected five spodumene bearing lithium intercepts within a 91 metres wide pegmatite zone starting from 64 metres to 155 metres drilled depth. Two of the most prominent spodumene intercepts are: 1.10 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 4.3 metres (m) at 79.70 m and 1.59% Li2O over 4.75 m at 97.25 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals including beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta).
Highlights (see Table 1 for details)
- First Intercept - 2m width at 64m: Average values of lithium (Li) are 1,821.5 parts per million (ppm) and Li2O is 0.39%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 149 ppm, cesium 16.25 ppm, niobium 43.15 ppm, rubidium 170 ppm, and tantalum 65.05 ppm.
- Second Intercept - 1.90m width at 72.7m: Average value of Li is 2,869 ppm and Li2O is 0.62%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 12 to 83 ppm, cesium 21.5 to 45 ppm, niobium 45.15 to 57.9 ppm, rubidium 694 to 1,340 ppm, and tantalum 138 to 185 ppm.
- Third Intercept - 4.30 m width at 79.7 m: Average value of Li is 5,104 ppm and Li2O is 1.10%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 66 to 150 ppm, cesium 16.2 to 48.2 ppm, niobium 44.3 to 67.3 ppm, rubidium 134 to 1,010 ppm, and tantalum 121 to 181 ppm.
- Fourth Intercept - 4.75 m width at 97.25 m: Average value of Li is 7,391 ppm and Li2O is 1.59%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 187 to 332 ppm, cesium 40.5 to 240 ppm, niobium 67.5 to 97.5 ppm, rubidium 253 to 828 ppm, and tantalum 122 to 264 ppm.
- Fifth Intercept - 6.50 m width at 129.50 m: Average value of Li is 3,113 ppm and Li2O is 0.67%. Anomalous values of other rare metals include beryllium 19 to 348 ppm, cesium 27.2 to 585 ppm, niobium 51.1 to 99.7 ppm, rubidium 193 to over 5,000 ppm, and tantalum 66.5 to 191 ppm.
Drill hole LC21-20 was drilled at location: 287039E, 5367814N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 35.55 degrees, Dip -65 degrees with a total drilled depth of 175 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals.
The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-20 Assay Highlights
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
|
Analyte Symbol
|
Depth
|
Depth To
|
Total
|
Li
|
Li2O
|
Be
|
Cs
|
Fe
|
Nb
|
Rb
|
Ta
|
Unit Symbol
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
ppm
|
%
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
%
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
ppm
|
Detection Limit
|
3
|
3
|
0.1
|
0.05
|
2.4
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
Analysis Method
|
FUS-MS-Na2O2
|
201945
|
62.8
|
64
|
1.20
|
286
|
0.06
|
135
|
44
|
0.56
|
49.8
|
844
|
63.7
|
201946
|
64
|
65
|
1.00
|
2940
|
0.63
|
266
|
26.8
|
0.48
|
69.4
|
233
|
89.2
|
201947
|
65
|
66
|
1.00
|
703
|
0.15
|
32
|
5.7
|
0.3
|
16.9
|
107
|
40.9
|
1st Intercept
|
64
|
66
|
2.00
|
1821.5
|
0.39
|
149
|
16.25
|
0.39
|
43.15
|
170
|
65.05
|
201948
|
72.7
|
73.7
|
1.00
|
4200
|
0.90
|
83
|
45
|
0.2
|
57.9
|
1340
|
138
|
201949
|
73.7
|
74.6
|
0.90
|
1390
|
0.30
|
12
|
21.5
|
0.28
|
45.1
|
694
|
185
|
2nd Intercept
|
72.7
|
74.6
|
1.90
|
2869
|
0.62
|
201951
|
79.7
|
81
|
1.30
|
1990
|
0.43
|
66
|
33.6
|
0.41
|
44.3
|
736
|
121
|
201952
|
81
|
82
|
1.00
|
6260
|
1.35
|
174
|
48.2
|
0.31
|
67.3
|
1010
|
181
|
201953
|
82
|
83
|
1.00
|
7280
|
1.57
|
182
|
25.8
|
0.35
|
61.5
|
253
|
165
|
201954
|
83
|
84
|
1.00
|
5820
|
1.25
|
150
|
16.2
|
0.56
|
64.9
|
134
|
129
|
3rd Intercept
|
79.7
|
84
|
4.30
|
5104
|
1.10
|
143
|
30.95
|
0.4075
|
59.5
|
533.25
|
149
|
201955
|
84
|
85.4
|
1.40
|
1200
|
0.26
|
62
|
10.5
|
0.33
|
30.5
|
120
|
106
|
201956
|
88.7
|
89.6
|
0.90
|
418
|
0.09
|
53
|
31.1
|
0.49
|
55.2
|
418
|
115
|
201957
|
97.25
|
98
|
0.75
|
4740
|
1.02
|
187
|
38.9
|
0.31
|
68.5
|
405
|
146
|
201958
|
98
|
99
|
1.00
|
9190
|
1.98
|
324
|
74.2
|
0.27
|
80.1
|
554
|
197
|
201959
|
99
|
100
|
1.00
|
11200
|
2.41
|
332
|
58.2
|
0.37
|
97.5
|
253
|
264
|
201961
|
100
|
101
|
1.00
|
5830
|
1.25
|
229
|
40.5
|
0.29
|
69.1
|
311
|
137
|
201962
|
101
|
102
|
1.00
|
5330
|
1.15
|
210
|
240
|
1.01
|
67.5
|
828
|
122
|
4th Intercept
|
97.25
|
102
|
4.75
|
7391
|
1.59
|
256.4
|
90.36
|
0.45
|
76.54
|
470.2
|
173.2
|
201963
|
128.5
|
129
|
0.50
|
5640
|
1.21
|
297
|
39.8
|
0.29
|
47
|
159
|
67.4
|
201964
|
129.5
|
130
|
0.50
|
8230
|
1.77
|
348
|
48.8
|
0.36
|
63.8
|
193
|
78
|
201966
|
130
|
131
|
1.00
|
2920
|
0.63
|
204
|
27.2
|
0.25
|
60.4
|
318
|
191
|
201967
|
131
|
132
|
1.00
|
4570
|
0.98
|
284
|
34.6
|
0.41
|
72.8
|
327
|
116
|
201968
|
132
|
133
|
1.00
|
1220
|
0.26
|
179
|
110
|
0.7
|
66.1
|
1430
|
66.5
|
201969
|
133
|
133.5
|
0.50
|
6040
|
1.30
|
19
|
585
|
1.64
|
99.7
|
> 5000
|
141
|
201971
|
133.5
|
134.5
|
1.00
|
382
|
0.08
|
174
|
45.8
|
0.32
|
51.1
|
713
|
72.7
|
201972
|
134.5
|
135
|
0.50
|
4710
|
1.01
|
185
|
97.2
|
0.68
|
60
|
1270
|
75.5
|
201973
|
135
|
136
|
1.00
|
1650
|
0.35
|
142
|
182
|
0.77
|
59.2
|
2880
|
81.2
|
5th Intercept
|
129.5
|
136
|
6.50
|
3113
|
0.67
|
201974
|
136
|
137
|
1.00
|
249
|
0.05
|
142
|
17.6
|
0.21
|
37.2
|
242
|
44.3
|
201976
|
137
|
138
|
1.00
|
261
|
0.06
|
520
|
38
|
0.33
|
55.9
|
359
|
82.4
|
201977
|
138
|
139
|
1.00
|
2520
|
0.54
|
178
|
156
|
0.6
|
78.4
|
2110
|
98.9
|
201978
|
139
|
140
|
1.00
|
1380
|
0.30
|
192
|
15.5
|
0.26
|
69.9
|
143
|
123
|
201979
|
140
|
140.7
|
0.70
|
1810
|
0.39
|
194
|
181
|
0.75
|
90.5
|
985
|
114
|
201981
|
151
|
152
|
1.00
|
1510
|
0.32
|
194
|
25
|
0.65
|
76.6
|
315
|
46.8
|
201982
|
152
|
153
|
1.00
|
887
|
0.19
|
143
|
24.2
|
0.52
|
87.9
|
432
|
48
|
201983
|
153
|
154
|
1.00
|
352
|
0.08
|
297
|
34.3
|
0.59
|
93.4
|
291
|
69.6
|
201984
|
154
|
155
|
1.00
|
632
|
0.14
|
91
|
22.7
|
0.37
|
94.9
|
649
|
58.7
SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.
Contact
gsangha@firstenergymetals.com, (604) 375-6005