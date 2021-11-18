EQS-News: MECHEL REPORTS THE 3Q 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MECHEL REPORTS THE 3Q 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Moscow, Russia - November 18, 2021 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the 3Q 2021 and 9M 2021.

Consolidated Results for the 3Q'2021 and 9M'2021

Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented:

The Group's consolidated revenue in 3Q2021 amounted to 102.9 billion rubles, down 5% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA was 31.9 billion rubles, also down 5% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA margin remained at 31%.

"The decrease in our steel division's financial results made the main influence on the dynamics of the Group's results. This year's third quarter was characterized by weaker trends on the steel market. As export duties were imposed, steelmakers tried their best to re-orient their output for domestic market. As a result, after the prices peaked in June, oversupply cut prices, particularly rebar prices, went down at the average rate of 10% monthly during the third quarter. That led to lower sales volumes and financial results.

"The mining division's sales in 3Q2021 also demonstrated negative dynamics as compared to the high start-off point of the second quarter. However, consistently upward market trends enabled us to compensate the decrease in coking coal concentrate sales and demonstrate financial growth.

"In October, Chinese authorities took measures enabling improvement of domestic coking coal supply, such as canceling safety inspections, opening border checkpoints with Mongolia and unloading vessels carrying Australian coal that stayed in port since China introduced a ban on Australian coal imports. These measures will provide downward pressure on coking coal prices until the quarter's end. However, it is most likely that prices will adjust gradually, as it is impossible to quickly rectify coal shortages and logistical difficulties. The energy crisis and the heating season's onset will also prevent coal prices from dropping too sharply.

"Nevertheless, the Group's EBITDA margin in 3Q2021 remained on the 2Q2021 level, while coal mining and steel and pig iron output remained practically unchanged quarter-on-quarter. Despite market volatility, overall prices for the products of both our mining and steel divisions remained at levels favorable for the Group.

"We service our restructured debt obligations in compliance with loan agreements, and by the end of the third quarter our net debt went down to less than 300 billion rubles. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio went down to 3.2.

"Our facilities receive new equipment and implement repairs and reconditioning programs. We launched a new project in our mining division, which will help us to increase our Group's integration into iron ore with fairly low level of capital investment."

Mln rubles 3Q'21 2Q'21 % 9M'21 9M'20 % Revenue from contracts with external customers 102,913 108,862 -5% 287,823 196,197 47% Operating profit 28,887 30,378 -5% 72,240 12,023 501% EBITDA[*] 31,918 33,727 -5% 83,887 31,362 167% EBITDA, margin 31% 31% 29% 16% Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 21,277 23,909 -11% 53,082 (15,763) -

Financial results for the 3Q'2021 vs 2Q'2021



Revenue

The Group's consolidated revenue from sales to third parties in 3Q2021 went down 5% and amounted to 102.9 billion rubles.

EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA in this reporting period amounted to 31.9 billion rubles, which is 5% less quarter-on-quarter.

Profit

Profit attributable to Mechel PAO's equity shareholders in 3Q2021 went down by 11% quarter-on-quarter and amounted to 21.3 billion rubles. The decrease of gross profit by 3.0 billion rubles due to a decline in the Group's product sales volumes, despite favorable global and domestic prices for our mining and steel segments' output had a great impact on these dynamics.

Operating cash flow

Operational cash flow went down to 13 billion rubles in 3Q2021 as compared to 15.5 billion in 2Q2021. The cash flow remains sufficient not only for funding the Group's operational and investment needs, but also for decreasing its debt leverage.

Finance costs

In 3Q2021, the Group's finance costs demonstrated a slight increase of 0.4 billion rubles, going up to 6.1 billion rubles from 5.7 billion in 2Q2021 as the Bank of Russia's key interest rate went up. For this reason, the amount of interest paid, including interest expense on lease liabilities, went up in 3Q2021 and amounted to 4.8 billion rubles as compared to 4.4 billion in the previous quarter.

Financial results for the 9M'2021 vs 9M'2020

Revenue

In 9M2021, the Group's consolidated revenue amounted to 287.8 billion rubles, up 47% year-on-year.

EBITDA

Consolidated EBITDA in 9M2021 was 83.9 billion rubles, which is 52.5 billion more than in 9M2020 (31.4 billion rubles) primarily due to gross profit's 56-billion-ruble growth as global and domestic prices for our mining and steel products went up.

Profit

Profit attributable to Mechel PAO's equity shareholders amounted to 53.1 billion rubles, compared to the loss of 15.8 billion rubles in 9M2020. Apart from gross profit's growth, another significant impact came from the increase in foreign exchange gains on foreign currency denominated liabilities by 7.9 billion rubles, as compared to loss of 42.6 billion rubles in 9M2020, which was due to the fact that in this reporting period the ruble became stronger against US dollar and euro, while in 9M2020 the ruble demonstrated substantial weakness.

Trade working capital

In 9M2021 the Group's trade working capital went up by 31.9 billion rubles and amounted to 22.9 billion rubles, which was mainly due to accumulating inventories by 15.8 billion rubles and increase in trade receivables by 9.2 billion as prices for our mining and steel products demonstrated substantial growth.

Finance costs

In 9M2021, the Group's finance costs went down year-on-year by 2.6 billion rubles or 13%, and the amount of interest paid, including interest expense on lease liabilities, was 14.4 billion rubles, which is 4.2 billion or 23% less year-on-year (18.6 billion in 9M2020). This effect was largely due to our partial repayment of loans with Gazprombank and VTB Bank using the gain on the Elga Coal Complex sale in late April 2020.

Debt leverage

As of today, the company's average debt portfolio cost is 7.2% per annum.

As of September 30, 2021, the Group's net debt excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts went down by 26.5 billion rubles as compared to December 31, 2020, and amounted to 299.1 billion rubles. This was due to net loan settlement as well as the ruble's strengthening against the US dollar and euro.

The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio improved considerably by the end of 3Q2021 and amounted to 3.2, as compared to 7.9 at the end of 2020. This was due primarily to a substantial EBITDA growth over the past twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

The debt portfolio's structure has remained largely unchanged and currently consists of 56% in rubles and the rest in foreign currency. The share of state-controlled banks is 88%.

Mining Segment

Mln rubles 3Q'21 2Q'21 % 9M'21 9M'20 % Revenue from contracts with external customers 29,765 29,320 2% 75,325 52,470 44% Revenue inter-segment 15,623 13,052 20% 39,241 24,927 57% EBITDA 23,552 19,551 20% 51,429 19,746 160% EBITDA, margin 52% 46% 45% 26%

Revenue

Revenue from sales to third parties in 3Q2021 went up by 2% quarter-on-quarter. This was due to a hike in prices for all types of the division's output except iron ore concentrate. The decrease in sales volumes proved a restraining factor. Revenue from contracts with external customers in 9M2021 went up by 44% year-on-year.

EBITDA

EBITDA in 3Q2021 went up by 20% quarter-on-quarter as prices grew. In 9M2021, the division's EBITDA went up by 160% year-on-year. This was primarily due to higher prices for nearly all kinds of the division's output year-on-year.

In 3Q2021, mining volumes at the division's facilities remained largely at the previous quarter's level. At the same time, sales of metallurgical coals demonstrated a decline, mostly due to the fact that significant volumes of coal inventories accumulated earlier were sold in the second quarter. In the third quarter, our ability to market stockpiled coal were limited. Anthracite and PCI sales remained stable quarter-on-quarter. With favorable market trends, this yielded a 2% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue from sales to third parties, while the division's EBITDA improved by 20%. The division's EBITDA margin in 3Q2021 reached 52%.

In 3Q2021, coking coal prices skyrocketed on the basis of both FOB Australia and CFR China. The FOB Australia price went up due to stable demand, while coking coal shortages due to repairs at Australian mines also prompted price spikes. China resumed safety inspections on its domestic mines, and many of those remained closed for safety violations. Coal supply from Mongolia was limited as pandemic outbreaks in the country worsened. Due to limited domestic supply, Chinese steelmakers were forced to import North American premium coal for exorbitant prices. As a result, the average spot price of premium low-vol coking coal concentrate nearly doubled in 3Q2021 as compared to 2Q2021 averages. The average price fetched by our division's coking coal concentrate on FCA basis went up nearly by 60% quarter-on-quarter in this reporting period.

The division's facilities continue to implement programs aimed at restoring production volumes. As a result, mining at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company went up 23% quarter-on-quarter. As giant tires arrived at Yakutugol Holding Company, the facility restored its heavy-duty truck fleet. In 3Q2021, Korshunov Mining Plant received six new trucks as well as pumps and hydrocyclone separators for its washing plant. In 4Q2021, the plant will receive an excavator, a boring rig and a heavy-duty bulldozer.

Also, in order to improve the Group's iron ore supply, the division is preparing to launch development of the Sivaglinskoye iron ore deposit.



Steel Segment



Mln rubles 3Q'21 2Q'21 % 9M'21 9M'20 % Revenue from contracts with external customers 67,184 73,222 -8% 191,704 123,754 55% Revenue inter-segment 1,254 1,325 -5% 4,177 4,751 -12% EBITDA 10,041 14,980 -33% 34,421 10,120 240% EBITDA, margin 15% 20% 18% 8%

Revenue

Revenue from contracts with external customers in 3Q2021 went down by 8% quarter-on-quarter due to decreased sales volumes, including exports, as well as re-orientation toward the domestic market as an indirect effect of export duties. Revenue from sales to third parties in 9M2021 demonstrated a 55% growth year-on-year.

EBITDA

In 3Q2021, EBITDA went down by 33% as sales decreased due to weaker market trends. EBITDA margin in 3Q2021 went down to 15% after a record quarterly result for the division in 2Q2021. Over 9M2021, EBITDA demonstrated a 240% increase year-on-year due to growth of both domestic and international prices for the division's output, despite an increase in cost of sales caused by increased prices for iron ore, coke and scrap.

Decreased sales of our steel products made an impact on the division's 3Q2021 financial results. The main reasons were reduced demand due to market price volatility, impact from export duties and negative price expectations from our customers. In these conditions, we decreased the share of exports, redirecting our sales partly to the domestic market and partly to replenishing our sales network's inventories which went down during the high demand period in the second quarter.

Despite a weaker steel market, average FCA-based prices that the company used to sell long products went up by 11% quarter-on-quarter, while the price on flat steel went up by 10% quarter-on-quarter and hardware prices went up 19%.

In October the downward price trend continued, but in November the market rebounded, as traders faced the necessity of replenishing depleted inventories.

The end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarter also demonstrated a hike in ferrosilicon prices as China tightened energy restrictions. Due to electricity shortages, a significant decrease in ferrosilicon production and increase of its production costs, market prices more than doubled. Taking into consideration that the hike came nearly at the end of this reporting period, the average sale price for the Group's ferrosilicon went up nearly by 30% quarter-on-quarter. After China's authorities intervened in the power crisis, and introduced additional ecological limitations in November-December ahead of the heating season and preparation for the Olympics, ferrosilicon production will continue to go down, which will support the prices.

Despite limited sales opportunities, in 3Q2021 the division's facilities increased steel output by 2% and maintained stable production levels for finished goods as compared to the previous quarter, replenishing our sales network's inventories for planned sales volumes in the future. We also continue with the repairs program and mastering output of new products as well as expanding into new markets. For example, our facilities boost ties with such strategically important clients as Moscow Metro, where we sell not only our regular products, but also new ones such as tramway rails.



Power Segment



Mln rubles 3Q'21 2Q'21 % 9M'21 9M'20 % Revenue from contracts with external customers 5,964 6,320 -6% 20,794 19,972 4% Revenue inter-segment 3,730 3,820 -2% 11,869 11,578 3% EBITDA 514 (162) - 1,306 1,542 -15% EBITDA, margin 5% -2% 4% 5%

Revenue

The division's revenue in 3Q2021 went down by 6% quarter-on-quarter due mostly to seasonal factors. Revenue for 9M2021 went up by 4% year-on-year as unregulated capacity prices on the wholesale electric power and capacity market as well as retail markup increased year-on-year.

EBITDA

The quarter-on-quarter dynamics of the division's EBITDA was defined by one-off events which led to a decrease in general, administrative and other operating expenses as well as seasonal factors. EBITDA in 9M2021 went down by 15% year-on-year due to increased cost of sales and selling and distribution expenses.

***

