Galway Metals Gap Drilling Intersects 1.3 g/t Au over 41.15m and 18.8 g/t Au over 6.0m, Closing Gap Between GMZ and Richard Zones

TORONTO, November 18, 2021 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to report full and partial assay results from numerous drill holes in the center of, and along either side of, the remaining 400m gap between the Richard and George Murphy Zones (GMZ) at the Company's Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Highlights in the Centre of the 400m Gap Include:

Hole 189: 1.3 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 41.15 metres (m), including 9.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.9 g/t Au over 1.0m, 3.9 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 4.0 g/t Au over 0.85m, starting at a vertical depth of 199m

Hole 185: 1.4 g/t Au over 13.5m, including 8.5 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 6.4 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 1.2 g/t Au over 9.0m, including 7.0 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 0.8 g/t Au over 13.0m, including 4.8 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 1.3 g/t Au over 5.0m, including 4.4 g/t Au over 0.5m, plus 1.0 g/t Au over 5.0m, starting at vertical depths of 227m, 85m, 192m, 29m and 170m, respectively

"Galway has now essentially connected a total of 3 kilometers of mineralization comprising the Adrian, GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones. These zones, as well as the South and North Zones, remain open for expansion, have great grade and continuity and will be included in the upcoming resource estimate update slated for December 2021," says Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals, "With the gold markets seemingly gaining traction, we look forward to an exciting 2022 where our drilling program will be focused on making new discoveries, following up on recent discoveries and expanding existing zones. In short, we remain optimistic as results continue to demonstrate that Clarence Stream is an important new gold district in North America."

Highlights Along the West Edge of the Gap Include:

Hole 186: 18.8 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 85.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 1.5 g/t Au over 8.5m, including 3.3 g/t Au over 1.5m, starting at vertical depths of 49m and 73m, respectively

Hole 171: 2.0 g/t Au over 17.6m, including 10.3 g/t Au over 1.0m, 8.9 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 5.4 g/t Au over 1.0m, plus 1.7 g/t Au over 10.0m, including 21.7 g/t Au over 0.5m starting at vertical depths of 68m and 40m, respectively

Hole 168: 14.8 g/t Au over 2.1m, including 50.4 g/t Au over 0.6m plus 2.8 g/t Au over 4.25m, including 9.9 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at vertical depths of 414m and 372m, respectively

Hole 160: 0.9 g/t Au over 19.0m, including2.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 124m

Hole 149: 1.5 g/t Au over 7.7m, including9.5 g/t Au over 0.5m, starting at a vertical depth of 72m

Hole 145A: 8.0 g/t Au over 2.3m, including 18.4 g/t Au over 0.8m, plus 3.8 g/t Au over 2.9m, including 7.8 g/t Au over 0.65m, starting at vertical depths of 373m and 381m, respectively

Hole 142: 70.6 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 162m

Hole 89: 3.2 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 12.4 g/t Au over 1.0m, starting at a vertical depth of 53m

Highlights Along the East Edge of the Gap Include:

Hole 104: 12.2 g/t Au over 2.2m, including 27.4 g/t Au over 0.9m, starting at a vertical depth of 44m

An additional 6 holes with assays pending were drilled in the 400m gap between the GMZ and Richard Zones. All veins appear to be sub-parallel to the granite to the north and mimics its dip at ~60-65 degrees. In general, the better results to date are from steeper holes.

Intersects Show Excellent Continuity

The 1.3 g/t Au over 41.15 metres in the 400m gap is thought to correlate with several other intersections, as follows:

a new intersection of 1.4 g/t Au over 13.5m (hole 185) located 120m to the west,

a previously-reported intersection of 10.0 g/t Au over 3.0m (hole 133) located 282m to the west, and

and a new intersection of 12.2 g/t Au over 2.2m (hole 104) located 125m to the east.

Two other new intersections may also correlate - the 14.8 g/t Au over 2.1m, including 50.4 g/t Au over 0.6m (hole 168), and the 8.0 g/t Au over 2.3m, including 18.4 g/t Au over 0.8m (hole 145A), located at 344m and 357m, respectively, along strike (horizontally) to the west of the 1.3 g/t Au over 41.15 metres.

The 2.0 g/t Au over 17.6m (hole 171) and the 18.8 g/t Au over 6.0m, including 85.3 g/t Au over 1.0m (hole 186) are new intersections located 34m and 68m east, respectively, of a previously-released intersection of 2.2 g/t Au over 15.5m (hole 133).

Table 1. Assay Results

Hole ID From To Intercept TW Au (m) (m) (m) (m) g/t GWM19BL-40 no significant assays GWM20BL-86 42.55 43.10 0.55 0.5 5.8** 66.25 72.55 6.30 5.7 1.0** Including 69.25 69.95 0.70 0.6 5.4** 75.20 76.10 0.90 0.8 0.6** 89.00 90.00 1.00 0.9 0.9** 92.60 93.80 1.20 1.1 0.8** 104.00 105.30 1.30 1.2 0.5** 119.60 120.20 0.60 0.5 0.6 129.00 129.60 0.60 0.5 0.7 181.00 181.95 0.95 0.9 1.0** 201.00 203.20 2.20 2.0 1.2** 256.20 256.80 0.60 0.5 0.5** 440.85 444.15 3.30 3.0 0.5** including 440.85 441.40 0.55 0.5 1.4 V.G.** GWM20BL-89 56.00 62.00 6.00 3.2 including 59.00 60.00 1.00 12.4 67.00 69.00 2.00 1.0 72.00 73.00 1.00 1.1 90.00 93.00 3.00 0.6 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.6 111.00 111.80 0.80 0.6 114.00 116.00 2.00 0.6 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.6 129.00 131.00 2.00 1.0 160.00 162.00 2.00 0.7 178.00 182.00 4.00 1.2 GWM20BL-104 61.30 63.50 2.20 12.2 including 61.30 62.20 0.90 27.4 70.50 73.00 2.50 1.3 230.00 232.30 2.30 0.9 including 231.65 232.30 0.65 2.1 391.25 392.15 0.90 8.0 414.00 414.55 0.55 3.9 GWM20BL-117 66.00 67.00 1.00 2.4** 90.90 92.00 1.10 0.5** 121.00 124.10 3.10 1.0** including 122.00 122.50 0.50 2.4** 142.00 143.50 1.50 1.7** 185.00 186.00 1.00 0.8 189.00 190.00 1.00 0.8** GWM20BL-119 43.00 44.00 1.00 0.4** 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.6** 67.50 70.00 2.50 0.6** 76.00 79.00 3.00 0.8** 82.00 83.50 1.50 0.5** 108.95 110.00 1.05 7.5** 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.9 302.00 312.00 pending 334.00 335.00 1.00 0.6 GWM20BL-130 72.00 102.00 30.00 13.2 0.6** including 73.00 74.00 1.00 0.4 5.3** 95.50 97.00 1.50 0.7 1.3** 113.50 114.50 1.00 0.4 0.7** 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.4 0.4** 132.00 149.00 17.00 7.5 0.5** including 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.4 1.4** including 141.00 142.00 1.00 0.4 1.6** 149.00 164.00 15.00 6.6 0.2 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.4 0.4 241.00 242.00 1.00 0.4 1.2 383.00 384.50 1.50 0.7 1.0 *** 388.00 388.50 0.50 0.2 1.1 *** 430.00 431.00 1.10 0.5 75.9 433.00 435.00 2.00 0.9 1.7 *** 476.00 501.00 25.00 11.0 1.3 *** including 479.00 479.65 0.65 0.3 18.5** including 497.80 498.30 0.50 0.2 4.4** GWM20BL-133 59.00 67.65 8.65 7.5 3.0 including 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.9 21.7 118.00 121.50 3.50 3.0 1.4 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.9 1.3** 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.9 0.6** 150.50 157.00 6.50 5.6 9.5** including 153.00 154.00 1.00 0.9 27.2** 157.00 174.00 Pending 175.50 191.00 15.50 13.4 2.2** including 175.50 176.20 0.70 0.6 30.2** 203.00 204.50 1.50 1.3 0.5** 260.00 284.00 pending 328.00 331.00 3.00 2.6 10.0** including 330.00 331.00 1.00 0.9 18.7** 337.00 353.00 pending GWM20BL-136 67.00 68.00 1.00 0.6 3.5 208.00 209.00 1.00 0.6 2.3 231.00 231.50 0.50 0.3 0.7 245.00 291.00 pending 291.00 295.00 4.00 2.3 19.5** including 294.00 295.00 1.00 0.6 51.5** 303.00 321.00 pending 324.00 344.50 pending 386.50 389.50 3.00 1.7 0.7 GWM20BL-137 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.5 4.3 188.00 189.00 1.00 0.5 2.1 449.50 451.00 1.50 0.7 0.5 452.00 453.00 1.00 0.5 1.7 GWM20BL-140 352.00 356.50 4.50 2.9 0.8 394.25 396.00 1.75 1.1 1.9 405.00 406.50 1.50 1.0 0.8 GWM21BL-142 73.00 75.00 2.00 1.3 3.0 172.00 173.00 1.00 0.6 70.6 233.00 235.00 2.00 1.3 0.7 GWM21BL-145A 120.20 121.00 0.80 0.4 0.6 130.50 132.00 1.50 0.8 1.4 148.50 151.00 2.50 1.2 1.1 190.00 191.00 1.00 0.5 0.7 208.00 209.00 1.00 0.5 0.6 218.00 219.00 1.00 0.5 0.4 232.00 234.00 2.00 1.0 1.2 380.00 382.30 2.30 1.1 8.0 including 381.00 381.80 0.80 0.4 18.4 387.60 390.50 2.90 1.4 3.8 including 387.60 388.25 0.65 0.3 7.8 GWM21BL-149 102.28 109.95 7.67 7.0 1.5 including 102.28 102.78 0.50 0.5 9.5 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.9 0.5 123.90 124.50 0.60 0.5 4.7 157.00 159.00 2.00 1.8 0.6 161.05 162.00 0.95 0.9 0.5 219.00 220.50 1.50 1.4 0.9 257.50 258.00 0.50 0.5 0.8 272.65 273.50 0.85 0.8 0.5 275.00 276.00 1.00 0.9 0.8 276.50 277.00 0.50 0.5 0.5 294.00 295.50 1.50 1.4 0.4 311.50 312.00 0.50 0.5 0.9 327.00 327.50 0.50 0.5 2.8 GWM21BL-151 198.75 199.75 1.00 0.8 244.00 244.50 0.50 0.8 247.50 248.00 0.50 0.5 249.00 249.50 0.50 0.5 416.00 418.00 2.00 0.9 GWM21BL-158 100.00 101.00 1.00 0.6 GWM21BL-160 91.00 92.00 1.00 1.7 142.00 161.00 19.00 0.9 including 160.00 161.00 1.00 2.6 185.00 186.00 1.00 2.0 231.00 235.00 4.00 0.7 295.00 296.00 1.00 0.5 GWM21BL-166 75.50 76.00 0.50 0.4 2.6 109.50 111.00 1.50 1.2 4.8 121.50 124.50 3.00 2.4 3.0 135.70 136.30 0.60 0.5 0.6 139.50 141.00 1.50 1.2 0.6 143.50 144.00 0.50 0.4 0.7 298.50 299.75 1.25 1.0 0.8 GWM21BL-168 70.00 78.00 8.00 6.3 0.7 including 70.00 71.00 1.00 0.5 3.2 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.5 0.5 145.00 148.00 3.00 1.4 1.3 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.5 0.5 242.00 249.00 7.00 3.2 2.6 including 242.00 243.00 1.00 0.5 14.3 258.00 259.00 1.00 0.5 0.7 379.75 384.00 4.25 1.9 2.8 including 381.00 382.00 1.00 0.5 9.9 431.90 434.00 2.10 1.0 14.8 including 431.90 432.50 0.60 0.3 50.4 446.00 447.00 1.00 0.5 7.7 499.00 500.00 1.00 0.5 2.8 501.00 501.70 0.70 0.3 2.3 GWM21BL-171 44.00 54.00 10.00 9.2 1.7 including 45.00 45.50 0.50 0.5 21.7 75.00 76.00 1.00 0.7 1.2 80.00 81.50 1.50 1.0 1.7 90.00 91.50 1.50 1.0 0.6 92.40 110.00 17.60 12.0 2.0 including 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.7 10.3 including 104.00 105.00 1.00 0.7 5.4 including 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.7 8.9 186.00 187.00 1.00 0.7 0.7 198.00 199.00 1.00 0.7 0.8 GWM21BL-175 43.00 45.00 2.00 0.6 93.00 253.00 pending 259.70 260.20 0.50 0.6 GWM21BL-178 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.9 82.80 83.60 0.80 0.9 106.00 107.00 1.00 3.9 201.00 202.00 1.00 0.5 224.50 226.00 1.50 0.6 333.50 334.30 0.80 0.5 GWM21BL-181 14.50 15.00 0.50 0.4 40.00 130.75 pending 171.00 172.00 1.00 0.7 188.00 237.50 pending GWM21BL-183 14.00 22.00 8.00 1.0 including 15.00 15.50 0.50 2.6 87.00 88.00 1.00 12.9 including 87.50 88.00 0.50 24.7 172.50 287.00 pending GWM21BL-185 30.00 35.00 5.00 1.3 including 31.00 32.00 1.00 3.1 including 34.50 35.00 0.50 4.4 70.00 73.00 3.00 0.7 85.00 86.50 1.50 0.8 89.00 98.00 9.00 1.2 including 91.00 92.00 1.00 7.0 129.50 132.00 2.50 1.2 166.00 166.50 0.50 3.8 178.00 183.00 5.00 1.0 201.00 214.00 13.00 0.8 including 202.50 204.00 1.50 2.4 including 213.00 214.00 1.00 4.8 238.50 252.00 13.50 1.4 including 242.00 243.00 1.00 6.4 including 251.00 252.00 1.00 8.5 327.00 337.50 pending 355.00 386.00 pending GWM21BL-186 32.00 33.00 1.00 0.4 72.00 78.00 6.00 18.8 including 73.00 74.00 1.00 85.3 99.50 101.00 1.50 0.5 107.00 115.50 8.50 1.5 including 110.00 111.50 1.50 3.3 121.50 332.00 pending GWM21BL-189 12.00 151.00 pending 197.50 200.50 3.00 0.8 208.00 208.85 pending 208.85 250.00 41.15 1.3 including 213.50 214.50 1.00 3.9 221.00 222.00 pending including 225.00 226.00 1.00 3.9 including 247.50 248.35 0.85 4.0 including 249.00 250.00 1.00 9.3 262.50 264.00 1.50 0.5 268.50 270.00 1.50 0.8 270.00 372.00 pending

** previously reported; * intersection used 0.42 g/t Au for the bottom cut-off as per pit constrained resources but is at likely too much depth. Shown to indicate scope of mineralization; (TW=True Widths, which are calculated - sectional measuring may give slightly different numbers); True widths are unknown if not noted; VG=Visible Gold; 0.42 g/t Au was used for the bottom cut-off.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip UTM Total Depth (m) Easting Northing GWM19BL-40 350 -45 653225 5020710 536 GWM20BL-86 140 -45 653617 5021812 222 GWM20BL-89 7 -78 653472 5021543 254 GWM20BL-104 170 -45 653906 5022114 564 GWM20BL-117 315 -45 653717 5021775 303 GWM20BL-119 315 -60 653718 5021774 366 GWM20BL-130 256 -79 653699 5021718 525 GWM20BL-133 312 -76 653699 5021723 399 GWM20BL-136 263 -71.5 653699 5021718 453 GWM20BL-137 270 -82 653684 5021671 480 GWM20BL-140 285 -70 653683 5021671 453 GWM21BL-142 300 -70 653672 5021685 414 GWM21BL-145A 286 -79 653676 5021683 504 GWM21BL-149 286 -45 653675 5021684 348 GWM21BL-151 286 -79 653621 5021652 456 GWM21BL-158 286 -70 653590.6 5021617.8 429 GWM21BL-160 318 -63 653590 5021617 400 GWM21BL-166 300 -60 653670 5021682 357 GWM21BL-168 271 -80 653703 5021719 513 GWM21BL-171 285 -67 653721 5021769 375 GWM21BL-175 286 -67 653763 5021804 372 GWM21BL-178 310 -60 653763 5021804 340.5 GWM21BL-181 286 -67 653789 5021875 356 GWM21BL-183 168 -75 653787 5021877 291 GWM21BL-185 310 -75 653813 5021846 387 GWM21BL-186 150 -45 653683 5021851 365 GWM21BL-189 310 -75 653900 5021914 375

New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program

Galway would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which partially funded drilling of the GMZ, Jubilee, and Richard Zones.

Geology and Mineralization

Clarence Stream deposits can be characterized as intrusion-related, quartz-vein hosted gold deposits. They contain elevated levels of bismuth and arsenopyrite in multiple quartz veins, with significant antimony in the South and North Zones and tungsten in the vicinity. The Zones contain multiple zones of quartz veining with sulfides and sericite alteration. In general, mineralization at Clarence Stream consists of 10-70% quartz stockworks and veins with 1-5% fine pyrite plus pyrrhotite plus arsenopyrite in sericite altered sediments. The South and North Zones also contain stibnite. Locally there is up to 10% sphalerite and semi-massive galena veinlets. The 3.0 km trend that hosts the GMZ, Richard and Jubilee Zones is associated with a mineralized mafic intrusive locally - similar to the South Zone, which currently hosts most of the property's last reported gold resources (September 2017). A more complete description of Clarence Stream's geology and mineralization can be found at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

Michael Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of Galway Metals Inc. All core, chip/boulder samples, and soil samples are assayed by Activation Laboratories, located at 41 Bittern Street, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, Agat Laboratories, located at 5623 McAdam Road, Mississauga Ontario, Canada L4Z 1N9 and 35 General Aviation Road, Timmins, ON P4P 7C3, and/or Swastika Laboratories situated in Swastika, ON. All four labs have ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish, and other elements assayed using ICP. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at one per 20 samples. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab with the results averaged and intersections updated when received. Core recovery in the mineralized zones has averaged 99%.

About the Company

Galway Metals is well capitalized with two projects in Canada: Clarence Stream, an emerging gold district in New Brunswick, and Estrades, the former producing, high-grade, gold-rich VMS polymetallic mine in Quebec. The Company began trading on January 4, 2013, after its successful spinout to existing shareholders from Galway Resources following the completion of the US$340 million sale of that company. With substantially the same management team and Board of Directors, Galway Metals is keenly intent on creating similar value as it had with Galway Resources.

Figure 1: Plan Map of the New Zones at Clarence Stream

Figure 2: Plan Map of the Richard and Jubilee Zones

