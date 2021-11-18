Usha Resources to Resume Exploration at Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

VANCOUVER, November 18, 2021 - Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF)is pleased to announce that subsequent to its closing of the first tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds of $890,300.40, it has resumed exploration planning for its Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona.

The Company is in receipt of a Notice of Exploratory Trenching (the "Notice") that permits the excavation of 10 trenches with an average width of 3 metres and depth of 2 metres for approximately 1,420 metres in total. Based on assessment work completed since receipt of the Notice, however, the Company has determined that the next phase of work should include a core drilling program to further develop USHA's understanding of the nature of the gold-copper mineralization at Lost Basin as part of a larger follow-up core drilling program later in 2022.

The Company's program will focus on key mineralized sections on the property where USHA's spring fieldwork identified the following:

Red Basin: Highly anomalous soil samples were identified with 10 samples assaying over 0.2 g/t Au and as high as 11.134 g/t Au.

Copper Blowout: 4 chip samples assayed above 1% Cu and as high as 1.53% Cu over 2 m.

Mallory's Trench: Chip samples yielded gold values as high as 2.6 g/t Au over 2 m.

Ideas Lode West: An exciting new prospect where the structure containing the gold-bearing quartz veining extends for hundreds of metres and grab samples assayed as high as 45.4 g/t Au.

"Advancing the gold and copper stories at Lost Basin is a primary objective of ours as we move into 2022 and we are extremely excited to continue our exploration at the property," stated Deepak Varshney, CEO of USHA. "We look forward to continuing to build on the results of our Spring program as we continue to develop the Lost Basin asset."

