Orestone to Drill the Captain Gold-Copper Porphyry Property, in First Quarter of 2022

Vancouver, November 18, 2021 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (FSE: O2R1) announces that drilling of the Captain gold-copper project near Fort St James, North Central British Columbia has been rescheduled due to delays beyond the Company's control, the program is now anticipated to take place in the first quarter of 2022.

A Magneto Telluric (MT) geophysical survey conducted in the summer of 2021 outlined a large, pronounced low resistivity / high conductivity anomaly over 800 metres in width starting at a depth of 300-400 metres, extending to a depth of over 900 metres, which is open to depth. This conductive body is inferred to be the sulphide rich mineralizing intrusive which altered and mineralized the volcanic section to the west in the area of previous drilling.

Previous drilling at Captain has defined a tabular, sericite altered zone that is 500 metres thick along a strike length of 800 metres with a width in excess of 1000 metres, (500m x 800m x1000m) which is open to the east. Within this zone, potassic-phyllic altered latite volcanics host calc-alkaline style gold-copper mineralization.

The 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper project encompasses 37 square kilometres and hosts a large porphyry system located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James and 30 kilometres south of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in North Central British Columbia. The Captain Project features relatively flat terrain, moderate tree cover and an extensive network of logging and Forest Service roads suitable for exploration year around. To stay informed of the latest corporate activities please click here to provide consent and receive news and updates. For more information, please visit Orestone's website at www.orestone.ca.

The Company is well financed to continue exploring at Captain; additional information will be released as available.

