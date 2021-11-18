Progressive Planet Launches New Calgary-based R&D Innovation Division, Focus On Sustainable Cement Development And Materials Science Consulting

C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation Facility Dedicated to Tackling Global Challenges of Climate Change and Waste Reduction

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), an emerging technology company providing innovative circular solutions and eco-friendly micronized mineral powders for industry and agriculture, is pleased to announce plans to expand operations into Calgary, Alberta with the launch of its C-Quester Centre of Sustainable Innovation in Q1 2022.

Co-located with collaborative partner ZS2 Technologies ("ZS2"), the 1,600-square foot R&D lab and testing facility will help accelerate both IP generation and the optimization and commercial development of future eco-friendly products for the cement, concrete and building materials industries. Run by Progressive Planet's VP of Research and Development, Dr. Roger Mah, with assistance from Scientific Advisor, Dr. Doug Brown, the Centre will focus on micronized mineral production and include capabilities to help measure carbon uptake. It will also cater to contract research and development programs from customers requiring specialized skills and technical assistance to help solve real world sustainability challenges.

"We're in the preliminary stages of a sustainability revolution and building the C-Quester Centre of Sustainable Innovation will strengthen our ability to introduce innovative technologies that capitalize on much needed market disruption," said Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet. "Calgary has an incredible talent pool, full of educated and industrious professionals that are excited about being part of the new sustainable economy and purpose-driven research. Advancing joint work on carbon sequestration in magnesium-based cements with ZS2, along with improving carbon sequestration on Portland based cements independently have been Company priorities, and the timing aligns perfectly with our commercialization plans for PozGlass and other supplementary cementing materials."

Commenting on the expansion of PLAN's R&D activities, ZS2 Technologies CEO, Scott Jenkins said: "Progressive Planet is developing world-class products to significantly reduce the carbon footprint and improve the performance of cement, one of the most consumed building materials on the planet. Their investment in a strategic R&D Centre, in concert with the significant expansion of our manufacturing capacity in Q1 2022, is a testament to the momentum our partnership is generating to reduce the carbon footprint of construction -- the world's largest industry."

ABOUT ZS2 TECHNOLOGIES

ZS2 Technologies develops and manufactures proprietary advanced building technologies including fire-rated, non-toxic, low-carbon cementitious building materials and prefabricated structural panels. ZS2 markets and delivers high performance building solutions for the residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, and healthcare sectors in Canada and the United States both directly and through a growing network of distribution partners.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging technology company providing innovative circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries. Tapping into the earth's inherent binding powers and properties, PLAN is developing and scaling a portfolio of proprietary solutions to help our customers build, grow, and operate more responsibly.

PLAN continues work on creating supplementary cementing materials (SCMs) with a focus on minimizing the carbon footprint of the SCMs we create; utilizing waste materials where possible to create the most sustainable SCMs; and sequestering CO2 in SCMs to address climate change.

PLAN's operations currently include:

A comminution facility in Spallumcheen, BC which is currently producing micronized minerals used by farmers in lieu of chemical fertilizers to promote healthy soils without the addition of chemicals,

A research lab in Calgary, AB focused on creating SCMs and associated technologies to sequester CO2 in concrete; and,

Three natural pozzolan properties in BC including our flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and our two pozzolan properties under development, the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland and the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property.

Forward-Looking Statements:

