Nuinsco Announces the Eleventh and Twelfth Consecutive Intersections of 100m or More of Continuous Critical Elements & Phosphate Mineralization at Prairie Lake

Toronto, November 18, 2021 - Nuinsco Resources Ltd. ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI) (CNSX:NWI.CN) (OTC:NWIFF) today announced receipt of analyses from the eleventh and twelfth drill holes sampled this year in the SW Area of its 100%-owned Prairie Lake project (the "Project") near Terrace Bay, Ontario. As with the previous ten drill holes the intersections in both drill holes reported here exceed 100m of Critical Minerals and phosphate mineralization: being 290.5m (starting from 5.0m downhole) in DDH NP1001 and a 174.7m (starting from 18.9m downhole) in DDH NP1004.

"With receipt of these analyses we now have 12 drill hole intersections greater than 100m that are continuously mineralized with rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum and phosphate at our Prairie Lake project and that are of economic interest," said Paul Jones, Nuinsco's CEO. "These intersections in the SW Area of the Project define a significant volume of rock, comprehensively sampled along 900m in drill holes so far, where an Exploration Target of 435-530 Mt (see Prairie Lake ET table below) is already identified. The presence within this rock volume of rare earths such as neodymium and lanthanum, but also including praseodymium and scandium in combination with the elements niobium, tantalum and phosphate speak to a potentially significant combined economic endowment of much sought-after constituents that we are aggressively evaluating."



Click Image To View Full Size

Analytical results from the 290.5m and 174.7m of continuous mineralization from DDH NP1001 and 1004 respectively, of niobium (Nb), tantalum (Ta), phosphate (P2O5), and rare earth elements (REE) including lanthanum (La), cerium (Ce), samarium (Sm), neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), scandium (Sc), and yttrium (Y) are tabulated in the "Analytical Results" table below. Eighteen drill-holes have been sampled to date as part of the program, focussing on drill-holes collared to intercept the SW area which currently measures 1km in total length and is between 150m and 750m wide at surface. The SW area alone hosts 435-530 million tonnes of the total 515-630 million tonne ET, with grades as tabulated in the "Prairie Lake ET" table below.

Analytical Results DDH NP1001 and NP1004:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Hole |From(m)|To(m)

|Width(m)|RockType*|P2O5(%)|Nb2O5(%)|Ta2O5(%)|Sc(g/t)|Y(g/t)|La(g/t)|Ce(g/t)|Pr(g/t)|Nd(g/t)|Sm(g/t)|?REE**(g/t)|

|ID | | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|New intersections:

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|NP1001|5 |49 |44 |IJ |5.30 |0.085 |0.004

|10 |118 |358 |786 |104 |418 |72 |1866 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|NP1004|20 |42.2 |22.2 |IJ |3.06 |0.052 |0.002 |4

|168 |249 |530 |66 |274 |58 |1350 |

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |43.7 |157.24|113.54 |IJ |3.39 |0.053 |0.002 |3

|162 |275 |580 |75 |306 |60 |1461 |

|

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |169.4 |176 |6.6 |IJ |3.95 |0.053 |0.003 |6

|104 |321 |655 |83 |322 |53 |1543 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Combined extended intersections:

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|NP1001|5 |295.5 |290.5 |IJ/CRBT |3.69 |0.113 |0.001 |7

|84 |301 |665 |80 |316 |55 |1506 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|NP1004|18.9 |193.6 |174.7 |IJ |3.68 |0.053 |0.002 |3

|164 |288 |610 |78 |318 |62 |1523 |

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|

|

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|*Principal rock type: CRBT=carbonatite, SILCARB = silicocarbonatite,

IJ= ijolite, PYX = pyroxenite | |

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|**Sum REE = Sc + Y + La + Ce + Pr + Nd + Sm |

| | | | | | | |

|

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The mineralization of economic interest contained within the Prairie Lake intrusion occurs at surface and extends to unknown depths below the deepest drilling yet conducted (circa 500m vertically). There is no indication that mineralization diminishes with depth and the twelve intersections from the Program reported to date occur in a domain that presently extends 900m, oriented southeast-northwest, in the Southwest ("SW") Area (see map above). The Prairie Lake complex hosts a suite of elements of economic interest identified as Critical Minerals defined under the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan ("CMMP") contained within the very large domain of mineralized rock that is extremely favourably located from a logistical perspective with rail, road, shipping, and power infrastructure already established. Prairie Lake hosts a number of elements and compounds of economic interest including those for which demand is projected to substantially increase and for which secure supply chains are sought.

The Project consists of 46 mineral claims covering an area of ~630 ha. It is superbly located, easily accessed by an all-weather road from the TransCanada Highway located 28 kilometres to the south. The ET is defined by 59 diamond drill holes.

All samples were analysed by Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples were analyzed for a whole rock and trace element ICP analytical package as well as for niobium, tantalum, and zirconium oxides using a fusion XRF method. An internal Quality Control Quality Assurance ("QAQC") program was implemented with four QAQC samples (blanks and reference standards) added into the sampling stream.

1 Trench lengths are calculated as cumulative length of samples along trench.

2 A full description of methodology used to estimate the Prairie Lake Project Exploration Target is contained in the Technical Report dated 30 November 2018 prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. that is filed on SEDAR. The potential quantity and grade of the ET is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the discovery of a mineral resource. There is no National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects preliminary economic assessment in respect of the Prairie Lake ET.

Laura Giroux, P.Geo, Chief Geologist, acts as Nuinsco's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Giroux has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration suc­cess and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral explora­tion and development company focused on prospective oppor­tunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has four properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold property near Atikokan, the Dash Lake gold property near Terrace Bay, the large multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobi­um, tantalum, phosphate) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay, and the Zig Zag Lake property (lithium, tantalum) near Armstrong. In addition, Nuinsco has an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Nuinsco believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate, "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Nuinsco based on information currently available to Nuinsco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Nuinsco to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Nuinsco. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world copper and/or gold markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Nuinsco disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Nuinsco believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.





