International Prospect Ventures Announces Engagement of Australian Technical Advisors

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) ("International Prospect" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Greg Duncan, Clay Gordon, Peter Mullens and Mark Saxon, as technical advisors to assist the Company with the review and analysis of mineral properties located in Australia.

Greg Duncan, is a professional geologist with 30 years experience in Australia. He has extensive experience in eastern Australia and been the founding member of several Australian resource company IPOs including Alligator Energy in 2011. Mr. Duncan is a member of the AusIMM and has a BSC from Queensland University majoring in Geology.

Clay Gordon, MSc (Mineral Economics), BSc (Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, has 35 years experience in senior exploration, operations and consultant roles in a range of commodities with listed and unlisted companies internationally and within Australia. Mr. Gordon has also held Executive and Non-Executive Director roles with ASX-listed companies and is currently Director of Hannans Ltd..

Peter Mullens, is a professional geologist and a fellow of the AusIMM, he has 35 years mineral exploration experience within Australasia and South America. He worked for 10 years as a mine geologist at Broken Hill then Mt Isa from 1983 until 1992. Subsequently he worked extensively in South America. He has a broad range of geological experience and has been responsible for identifying, acquiring and developing a number of projects for junior exploration companies within the last 20 years, including but not limited to the Navidad Silver Project in Argentina (Aquiline Resource) and Laramide Resources Wetsmoreland Uranium Deposit located in Queensland.

Mark Saxon, (FAusIMM, MAIG), brings thirty years of experience in the resources industry, representing junior and senior companies in Australia, Canada and Europe. An Honours BSc graduate in Geology from the University of Melbourne, he received a Graduate Diploma of Applied Finance and Investment in 2007. Mr. Saxon's experience covers most facets of the exploration and mining business in a wide range of geological environments, with a particular focus on discovery, processing, marketing and the political context of critical raw materials.

The Company further announces that the Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to a consultant entitling the purchase of an aggregate 200,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.18 for a period of 3 years.

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

International Prospect Ventures is a junior mineral exploration company that holds interests in mining claims (and is continuing to acquire additional interests) located in the Pilbara, Western Australia, within an area Southeast of Karratha, where multiple early-stage gold discoveries have been reported. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect, consisting of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Beartooth Island Uranium Prospect, near Uranium City, Saskatchewan. International Prospect Ventures continues to evaluate additional opportunities.

