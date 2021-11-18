RT Minerals Corp. Reports Drilling Update at the Link-Catharine RLDZ Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, November 18, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") reports that two holes have been completed and a third hole is ongoing in the Company's drill program at the 100% optioned Link-Catharine RLDZ property, located about twenty-five kilometres southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, that was announced on November 10, 2021.

The first two holes (DDH-06-21 and DDH-07-21) have been drilled within 50m of the Company's November 11, 2020 discovery hole (CA-01-2020). The current first two holes have successfully tested the entire deformation zone (Pacaud fault corridor) from what appears to be the correct azimuth to penetrate the zone at close to true width. The November 2020 discovery hole only tested the top 35m portion of this entire deformation zone at an oblique angle.

The first Hole DDH-06-21 was drilled at 45 degrees for a length of 159m. The second Hole DDH-07-21 was drilled under DDH-06-21 at 65 degrees for a total length of 258m. Both holes intersected ultramafic-Basalt (country rock), green carbonate, a massive fault zone (gouge) and thereafter encountered altered ultramafics, porphyry dikes, porphyry sills and a porphyry/syenite mix. These rock types carry variable amounts of sulphides within 1m to 10m widths observed intermittently throughout the entire 70m to 90m wide deformation package. Quartz veining along with 1% to 7% disseminated and coarse pyrite with chalcopyrite is observed within the 1m to 10m wide intervals throughout both holes.

The third hole of the program DDH-08-21 has stepped out along strike to the southwest from the first two holes and has test the deformation zone coincident with the strongest Three-Dimensional Array IP anomaly outlined in early 2021.

The third hole (DDH-08-21) has been completed to a total depth of 225m. This hole consisted of 60m of overburden and 165m of the deformation zone and favourable stratigraphy. The rock types and sulphides are generally similar to hole DDH-07-21. The fourth hole of the program DDH-09-21 will now be drilled below DDH-08-21.

In addition, the Three-Dimensional Distributed Array IP geophysical program announced November 10, 2021 has been completed on the northern part of the Property. The interpretation of the IP geophysical program is expected next week.

Under the current program, the Company plans to drill up to twelve diamond drill holes at an average depth of two hundred metres per hole. Several drill holes will continue to target and delineate the deformation zone. Additional holes will target at least one prominent and large magnetic low signature ("magnetic destruction") and strong VLF targets previously outlined from historical geophysical surveys.

Mr. Doug Andrews, President and CEO of the Company, states: "I am encouraged with the first two penetrations of the main deformation zone as well as with the speed and efficiency of the current drilling at Link-Catharine. The discovery of mineralized syenite and porphyry assemblages within the 80m wide deformation zone has not been observed at this location in historical drilling. This is significant as the assemblages represent an additional (new) thick target horizon along with the overlying carbonate/fuschite complex."

Qualified Person - Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 78,694,654 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 19.95 million shares are held in escrow to be released over a three-year period ending July 14, 2024. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of fifteen unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block, which is contiguous to the Company's 100% owned 102 square kilometre Catharine claim block. These properties are located twenty-two kilometres south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

