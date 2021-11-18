Iconic Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, November 18, 2021 - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) (the "Company" or "Iconic") is pleased to provide a corporate update. The Company previously announced the completion of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") which confirmed that the Company's flagship lithium property, the Bonnie Claire, is economically feasible using borehole mining techniques. In the new year, the Company will further study borehole mining, as well as other mining techniques.

Plan of Operations

With the completion of a Plan of Operation (the "PoO") environmental study, expected to be approved by the BLM around the end of the year, the Company will embark on a major drilling program. The plan is to move our current resource from "Resource" (Inferred) to "Reserve" (Indicated and Measured). The Company will also be fine tuning its metallurgy and engineering studies in preparations for a preliminary feasibility study.

Smith Creek Valley

In September 2021, Iconic completed Phase I drilling of its 100% owned, Smith Creek Valley lithium project, also located in Nevada. The drilling program consisted of 5 RC holes averaging 90 meters (300 feet) in depth. The sediment and ground waters were shipped to Western Environmental Testing and ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada. The results are pending, and the Company will report results once they have been released.

Gold Properties Spin Out

In 2020 the Company made the decision to spin out its gold assets into a new entity, NevGold Exploration Ltd., for its New Pass and Midas South gold properties. The strategy is still an active and is intended to be completed at the appropriate time.

Joint Venture Partner

Iconic's joint venture partner (the "JV Partners") Nevada Lithium, successfully listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and is expected to earn the entirety of their 50% interest of the Bonnie Claire Property upon final payment of USD$4,000,000 on or before the 1st of December 2021.

Media Link

A video clip is provided here as well, a multi-media delivery of Iconic's Company status reporting. https://vimeo.com/marketonemediagroup/review/642054732/899c6c04f5

Bonnie Claire Property

The Bonnie Claire Property is located within Sarcobatus Valley, which is approximately 30 km (19 miles) long and 20 km (12 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs containing anomalous amounts of lithium occur within and adjacent to the valley. Drill results from the salt flat have included lithium values as high as 2550 ppm Li and a 1560 foot (roughly 475 meter) vertical intercept that averaged 1153 ppm Li. The current 43-101 resource from the PEA report for borehole mineable portion of the resource is 3,407 million tonnes grading 1,013 ppm Li or 18,372 million kilograms of lithium carbonate equivalent. (though this is a resource, not a reserve, and has not yet proven economic viability). The gravity low within the valley is 20 km (12 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 600 to 1,200 meters (2,000 to 4,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 74 km2 (28.6 mi2) with potential for brine systems and further sediment resources.

Smith Creek Valley Property

The Smith Creek Property is located within Smith Creek Valley, which is approximately 60 km (37 miles) long and 16 km (10 miles) wide. Quartz-rich volcanic tuffs containing anomalous amounts of lithium occur within and adjacent to the valley. Surface sampling around hot springs on patented ground just off the claim block assayed a maximum of 470 ppm Li. The gravity low within the valley is 16 km (10 miles) long, and the current estimates of depth to basement rocks range from 1,300 to 1,500 meters (4,200 to 5,000 feet). The current claim block covers an area of 46 km2 (17.8 mi2 ) with potential for brine systems and further sediment resources

