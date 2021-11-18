Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: Board Resignation and Management Appointment

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) announces that Dr Richard Petty has resigned as Non-Executive Director effective immediately while Michael Gerondis has been appointed as Head of Governance, Compliance and Risk.Head of Governance, Compliance and Risk - Michael GerondisMichael Gerondis has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades which has seen him receive many accolades. Michael spent over 25 years with NSW Police where he rose the ranks from an investigator to being in charge of the Sydney CBD Fraud Unit and moving onto Detective Inspector, Michael was Investigations Coordinator where he was responsible for assessing major fraud investigations referred to the NSW Police State Crime Command in addition to leading major Strike Force investigations. Michael led the NSW police investigation team in a highly protected joint National Crime Authority, Federal Police, ATO, and NSW Crime Commission Task Force.For the last 15 years Michael has worked on projects for private, public and government. Government departments include NSW Police, ATO and ASIC. He has also assisted companies both locally and overseas in mining, retail, manufacturing, financial services and transportation. Michael specialises in governance, compliance, risk, credit control, investigations along with the general code of conduct of operating entities. He works on long-term plans and has been successful in implementation.Michael has been a member of the NSW Mental Health Review Tribunal since 2006.Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "The Board would like to thank Richard for his efforts both as a director and as a consultant. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours." "Michael has hit the ground running as it's great to have his experience as the Company and team continues to grow."





