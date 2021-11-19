VIDEO: Anglo American plc: CEO Mark Cutifani Presents at the Sydney Mining Club Online

Sydney, Australia - Australian Mining Engineer Mark Cutifani is living a stellar career. Now in his ninth year as CEO of top five and heavily diversified international miner Anglo American - he's running the big game. Cutifani island hopped his way to the top from modest beginnings with productive tours with the likes of Sons of Gwalia and Anglo Ashanti. His love of management processes and getting it right has taken him to the very pinnacle of the mining business. Anglo American Plc (LON:AAL) (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) today produces diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical coal, thermal coal, iron ore, nickel and manganese, and polyhalite, across all continents bar Greenland - remaining strong in South Africa with such assets as an 85% stake in diamond supremo De Beers. With an EDITDA of $10 billion, this giant can sustain for an example an extended closure at its Grosvenor underground coal mine, one of its seven mines in the Bowen Basin, following a serious accident on May 6, 2020. After a comprehensive rethink, the mine is now finally staging up to a restart.Father of a big family, Cutifani lives his work with seemingly endless time and enthusiasm for everything he touches. He has transformed the way Anglo performs with strong disciplines around innovation, ROI and culture.To watch the video, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/108068/aal





About Sydney Mining Club:



The first Sydney Mining Club forum was held in March 1997.



The initial impetus for the formation of the Sydney club was discontent in the mining community with many aspects of the professional institutes and most of all with their ability to bring people together. Our activism led to the first changes to the constitution of the largest Institute in more than a century.



About Anglo American plc:



Anglo American Plc (LON:AAL) (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) is a mining and natural resource company. With its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, it is a global player in platinum group metals and diamonds, with interests in coal, base and ferrous metals, as well as an industrial minerals business. The Company is geographically diverse with operations in Africa, Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.





