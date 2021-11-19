Rokmaster Reports on Revel Ridge Metallurgical Gold Flowsheet Development in Conjunction with EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2021 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce test results of the current work program on the gold dominant mineralization from the Revel Ridge Property located in southeastern British Columbia.

The Company's recent test program was part of the ongoing assessment of metal recovery technologies to refine and optimize the metallurgical responses of the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ") mineralization.

The program also demonstrated positive recoveries using EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal") (CSE: ETI) (OTCQX: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) environmentally friendly and sustainable formula as a viable alternative to cyanide treatment.

RRMZ Metallurgy: Previous bulk samples were shipped to Base Metallurgical Labs in Kamloops, B.C., and composited using the same procedures and recipe as formerly used to remake the JL1 composite test sample. The head assay comparison is shown in Figure 1 and aligns well.

Figure 1: JL1 Composite Head Assays

Products Element Pb (%) Zn (%) Au g/t Ag (g/t) S (%) As (%) JL1 Composite - 2021 2.49 4.01 7.66 59.80 11.00 5.25 JL1 Composite - 2011 2.45 3.90 6.99 57.60 11.40 5.90

The 2021 JL1 Composite was used to successfully test the new flowsheet without using any dense media separation or preconcentration, and the insertion of continuous gravity concentration prior to lead, zinc and sulphide sequential flotation. Gravity concentrate and sulphide concentrate were then combined to create the pressure oxidation ("POX") feed.

Figure 2 illustrates the averaged results from tests undertaken. The continuous gravity test recovered approximately 26.3% of the gold and the flotation concentrate with another 54.4% for a combined gold recovery to the Pressurized Oxidation (POX) feed of 80.7%, in a much-reduced mass pull of approximately 29%. Overall gold recovery from the concentrates, including to the lead and zinc concentrates, was more than 91%.

Figure 2: Gold Recovery Results

Product Mass Pull (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (%) Ag (%) Gravity Concentrate 6.3 36.4 126.5 26.3 11.2 Gold Sulphide Concentrate 23.0 21.2 23.6 54.4 7.7 Gravity + Sulphide (POX Feed) 29.3 24.5 88.7 80.7 18.9

The POX test work continues and as part of Rokmaster's commitment to sustainability, several recovery tests on the oxidized concentrates were performed using EnviroMetal's environmentally friendly and sustainable formula. Even with minimal optimisation, their technology successfully recovered 93% the gold.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated: "In this ever-changing period where mining companies should be addressing environmental sustainability, Rokmaster is proud to have included an evaluation of EnviroMetal's sustainable reagent capabilities as part of our program. Given the encouraging initial results, we will continue to test it's capabilities of high gold recoveries on our material."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.AusIMM., who is a Qualified Person as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and is independent of Rokmaster.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's north of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020.



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Kimberley area of southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4.5 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid - Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana, e.g., the Troy Mine (a significant past producer of copper and silver) and Hecla's Montanore pre-development project, with, 112 million tonnes Inferred at 54.8 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu*. (Hecla, 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).2



Footnote (2). The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

Duncan Lake Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization at Teck's recently producing Pend D'Oreille Mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald Mine, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong zinc-lead +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Zn+Pb+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

