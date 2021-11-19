79 Resources Ltd. Appoints Ryan Kalt as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, November 19, 2021 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) ("79 Resources" or the "Company") announces that Ryan Kalt has agreed to join 79 Resources as its Chief Executive Officer, and has been appointed to the Company's board of directors as Chairman.

"I am pleased to accept these appointments at 79 Resources. As the company's largest shareholder, I believe 79 Resources has strong potential to add value for shareholders through its robust and expanding project platform. Copper-gold exploration in British Columbia and uranium exploration in Saskatchewan have SNR well-positioned to leverage market interest in forward-facing metals," stated Ryan Kalt, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of 79 Resources.

Officer Biography

Mr. Kalt is an experienced executive who has founded and built a number of significant private and publicly-traded companies. He serves as CEO of Red Lake Gold Inc. and Dixie Gold Inc., both issuers having recently announced project transactions with Barrick Gold. Mr. Kalt previously served as the CEO of Gold Royalties Corp., which was publicly-traded until its acquisition by Sandstorm Gold. He serves on the board of directors for a number of publicly-listed and privately-held corporations.

Mr. Kalt holds a B. Comm. (Honours) from Queen's University, an LL.B. from the University of Western Ontario, an LL.M. in Natural Resources, Energy and Environment Law from the University of Calgary and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

Resignation (Steven Feldman)

The Company reports that it accepted the resignation of Steven Feldman as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of the Company.

79 Resources expresses its gratitude to Mr. Feldman for his services since his original appointment as an officer and director in December 2020 and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the company seeks to acquire, explore and develop high-potential mining projects. The Company is currently focused on the Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and its North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan.

