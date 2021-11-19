Fireweed Appoints New CFO

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2021 - Fireweed Zinc Ltd. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Chiang, CPA, CA as the new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company to replace Eddy Yu who has left for personal reasons. Ms. Chiang is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with experience in both public practice and industry since she became a Chartered Accountant in 2009. During her time in public practice at KPMG, Cindy led audit engagement teams domestically and abroad, and is knowledgeable of Canadian and US accounting standards as well as IFRS. In industry, Cindy dealt with financial accounting and internal controls matters. Since May 2021, Ms. Chiang has been the Financial Controller for Fireweed and in recent months has transitioned into her new role as Chief Financial Officer.



Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated: "We would like to thank Eddy for his diligent work with Fireweed and wish him all the best for the future. We are very glad to welcome Cindy to her new role as CFO. Her promotion to Chief Financial Officer is based on the excellent work she has done as Financial Controller for the Company. She comes into her new position fully knowledgeable of the Company's financial and budget tracking practices, and will be a valuable contributor as we continue to grow Fireweed as a premier metals exploration and development company."

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc-lead-silver and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

