Cartier Resources Signs Mineral Exploration Agreement With The Cree First Nation of Waswanipi

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Nov. 19, 2021 -- The Cree First Nation of Waswanipi ("CFNW") and Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") have entered into a Mineral Exploration Agreement ("MEA") to facilitate the exploration of the Fenton project. The MEA puts in place a framework for CFNW and Cartier to work together before, during and after the prospection and exploration activities within the CFNW traditional territory.



"Almost one (1) year after the signing of the MEA for their Benoist project, Mr. Cloutier and Cartier Resources continues to set the example in meaningful consultations during the prospection and exploration stages of mining with the signing of this MEA for the Fenton project. Meegwetch on behalf of our active land users." stated Chief Marcel Happyjack.

"This framework agreement is part of our company's approach to sound governance and underlines the respect we have for the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi. Communication of the progress of exploration activities of the Fenton project will be shared in real time with CFNW. I thank Chief Happyjack as well as the council for his support in this process." Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

About Cartier

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is based in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The province has consistently ranked as one of the world's best mining jurisdictions, primarily because of its favourable geology, attractive fiscal environment, and pro-mining government.

The Company's focus is to advance its four key projects through drilling programs. All of the projects were acquired at reasonable costs in recent years and are drill-ready with targets along the geometric extensions of gold deposits.



About Cree First Nation of Waswanipi ("CFNW")

The modern community of Waswanipi is located on Highway 113 along Waswanipi River and is accessible by road. Waswanipi means "Light on the Water", it describes our past when we used the torch light fuelled by pine tar, to spear and catch sturgeon that had gathered to spawn at the mouth of Waswanipi River.

While the development of the region has had an impact on our lands and community, we are committed to the sustainable management of our resources. Our hard work and dedication with the model forest networks is an example to what can be achieved through proper consultation and research and development with our respective traditional territory.