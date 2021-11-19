Rokmaster Reports Metallurgical Results and Evaluation of EnviroMetal's Technology

VANCOUVER, November 19, 2021 - EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the following press release on test work performed by Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster") on the gold mineralization from their Revel Ridge Property located in southeastern British Columbia.

Rokmaster's recent test program was part of the ongoing assessment of metal recovery technologies to optimize the metallurgical recoveries of the Revel Ridge Main Zone mineralization. The program included a preliminary evaluation of EnviroMetal's environmentally friendly and sustainable formula which demonstrated positive recoveries, even with minimal optimization, of up to 93% of the gold contained in the pressure oxidation ("POX") feed.

Figure 1: Gold Recovery Results

Product Mass Pull (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (%) Ag (%) Gravity Concentrate 6.3 36.4 126.5 26.3 11.2 Gold Sulphide Concentrate 23.0 21.2 23.6 54.4 7.7 Gravity + Sulphide (POX Feed) 29.3 24.5 88.7 80.7 18.9

Figure 1 illustrates the averaged results from tests undertaken. Gravity and sulphide concentrate were combined to create the POX feed to which 80.7% of the contained gold reported. Overall, a combined 91% of the contained gold reported to the gravity, lead, zinc, and sulphide concentrates.

John Mirko, President, and CEO of Rokmaster stated: "In this ever-changing period where mining companies should be addressing environmental sustainability, Rokmaster is proud to have included an evaluation of EnviroMetal's sustainable reagent capabilities as part of our program. Given the encouraging initial results, we will continue to test its capabilities of high gold recoveries on our material."

Duane Nelson, EnviroMetal President, and CEO commented, "I would like to thank John and his team for including us as part of their metallurgical test programs. We are excited about the prospect of working with Rokmaster and hopefully being a part of their future success. We are happy to offer a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly alternative to cyanide."

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste").

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

