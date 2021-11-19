Firestone Ventures Announces Impending Closing and Stock Options Grant

Toronto, November 19, 2021 - Firestone Ventures (TSXV: FV.H) (FSE: F5V) ("Firestone" or the "Company"). On July 28, 2021, the Company announced the proposed sale of Fuegoestrella, Sociedad Anonima ("FSA"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the owner of the Torlon Hill Project, for USD$500,000 in cash. The Corporation believes that the interests of Shareholders will be better served by acquiring new exploration properties and the cash consideration represents a sum which will allow the Corporation to carry on operations while it seeks out new key assets or business combination opportunities. Management expects to close the sale transaction prior to November 30, 2021.

The Company further announces that the Board of Directors of Firestone have granted 1,950,000 stock options ("Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company, exercisable for an aggregate of 1,950,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), at an exercise price of $0.13 per Common Share, for a period of five years from the date of the grant, being November 16, 2021. The Options shall vest: one third on the date of the grant, one third on the first anniversary of the date of the grant, and the remaining one third shall vest on the second anniversary of the date of the grant.

* * *

About Firestone

Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on zinc, lead, silver and copper. Management continues to review potential new projects as industry conditions are creating opportunities for companies such as Firestone, to expand their asset base.

Information on Firestone is available at www.firestonveventures.com and www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Barron

President and CEO

Firestone Ventures Inc.

(416) 583-1430

E: info@firestoneventures.com

Donna McLean

CFO

Firestone Ventures Inc.

(416) 417-8349

E: donna@firestoneventures.com

