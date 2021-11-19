Menü Artikel
CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (MNG)

21:08 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 novembre/November 2021) Mongoose Mining Ltd. has requalified for listing following a fundamental change review.

Disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Mongoose Mining Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. Mongoose Mining, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Spark Minerals Inc., is the holder of exploration licences to explore an area covering approximately 3,264 hectares or 32.64 km2 , located in Londonderry and Debert, Nova Scotia (the "Property"). The Property is recognized to indicate potential for IOCG mineralization.

_________________________________

Les documents d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Mongoose Mining Ltd. est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et l'évaluation de propriétés minières. Mongoose Mining, par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale en propriété exclusive Spark Minerals Inc., est titulaire de permis d'exploration pour explorer une zone couvrant environ 3 264 hectares ou 32,64 km2, située à Londonderry et Debert, en Nouvelle-Écosse (la « Propriété »). La propriété est reconnue pour indiquer un potentiel de minéralisation IOCG.

Issuer/Émetteur: Mongoose Mining Ltd.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MNG
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 31 950 299
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 288 281
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 609361 20 9
ISIN: CA 609361 20 9 2
OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 609361100/CA6093611003
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Consolidation: 1 New for 2.85 Old/1 Nouveau pour 2.85 Ancien
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: $CDN/CDN$
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 22 novembre/November
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for MNG. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com


