Okapi Resources Ltd: to Commence Trading in the USA on OTCQB

Perth, Australia - Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) (OTCMKTS:OKPRF) is pleased to advise that Okapi will commence trading on OTCQB market on Monday, November 22, 2021 in the USA, providing North American investors with the opportunity to purchase Okapi stock as the Company executes its strategy to become a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy.The Company's cross-trade allows Okapi shares to be traded on the OTCQB market under the Company's ticker code OKPRF. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information on the OTC Markets website (www.otcmarkets.com). No new shares have been issued to facilitate this quotation.B. Riley Securities acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor.The Company is currently seeking approval for Depository Trust Clearing1 (DTC) eligibility to facilitate real-time electronic trading in the USA which will further enhance liquidity and trading activity in the USA by allowing North American investors using online brokers such as Fidelity, Charles Scwab, E-Trade and Ameritrade to also trade in Okapi securities.Okapi's Chairman, Mr Peretz Schapiro commented:"This secondary quotation on the OTCQB market provides access to the world's largest investment market. We are excited to broaden our exposure in North America, especially with our vision to become a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy."





About Okapi Resources Ltd:



Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia.



Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia.



Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.





Source:

Okapi Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Leonard Math Executive Director and Company Secretary Okapi Resources Ltd. T: 08 6117 9338 E: leonard.math@okapiresources.com