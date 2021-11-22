Cyprium Metals Ltd: Significant Copper Intersections from Nanadie Well Drilling

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to report final diamond drillhole results from the Phase 1 diamond drilling programme completed at Nanadie Well earlier this year (refer to Figure 2*).The Company's 5-hole (1,328m) diamond drilling programme was designed to test for sulphide mineralisation below a depth of 50m associated with a layered mafic intrusive unit outlined in the previous reverse circulation (RC) drilling programmes.Extensive zones of copper sulphide mineralisation were intersected in all holes from the diamond drilling programme to a drill hole depth of 312m (refer to Figure 1*). The oxide and sulphide mineralisation currently extends over a strike length of 750m and remains open along strike to the north and south and across strike to the west.The results from the all the drilling completed to date at Nanadie Well will be used in the preparation of a Mineral Resource estimate for inclusion in the Murchison Copper-Gold Project scoping study.Detailed evaluation of the drill core and multi-element data is ongoing to better understand the geological controls to the primary copper mineralisation. Encouragingly, elevated nickel and palladium values were found associated with several of the significant copper intervals.Significant assay results from holes NWD2002 and NWD2101 are summarised in Tables 2 to 5* and presented on Figure 1*. Representative photos of the copper sulphide mineralisation in the drill core from both holes are shown in Images 1 to 7*.Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:"This is another set of fantastic drill results from this extensive copper deposit emerging at Nanadie Well, which remains open in multiple directions.We will soon be commencing a mineral resource estimate in advance of metallurgical studies to optimise the extraction of copper and gold from a potential heap leach operation. In the meantime, work is progressing to refine our understanding the geological controls of the primary copper mineralisation, which assists in the planning of the next phase of drilling.In addition, a preliminary evaluation of the multi-element geochemical data is showing an encouraging association between copper, nickel and palladium."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7Q52L4CL





About Cyprium Metals Ltd:



Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





Source:

Cyprium Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Barry Cahill Executive Director T: +61 8 6374 1550 Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Lexi O'Halloran Investor and Media Relations E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61 404 577 076 E: info@cypriummetals.com