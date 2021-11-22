Edison Battery Metals Changes Name to Edison Lithium Corp.

Vancouver, November 22, 2021 - Edison Battery Metals (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from "Edison Battery Metals Corp." to "Edison Lithium Corp." to better reflect its focus on the lithium market.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved and confirmed that the Company's common shares will commence trading effective November 25, 2021 (the "Effective Date") under the new name of Edison Lithium Corp. Edison's trading symbol of "EDDY" on the TSXV will remain unchanged. On the Effective Date, the new CUSIP number of the Company's common shares will be 28103Q109 and the new ISIN will be CA28103Q1090.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the change of name was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company.

About Edison Battery Metals Corp.

Edison Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Nathan Rotstein

Chief Executive Officer, Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217

Email: info@edisoncobalt.com

Website: www.edisoncobalt.com

