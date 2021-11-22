Auriant Mining Q3 2021 Interim Report and Online Conference, November 29th 2021

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that the Company's Q3 2021 interim report will be published on Monday, November 29th.
This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining's Q3 2021 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.
The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 15:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).
To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Monday, November 29th, please send to our email conf@auriant.com the following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.
If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva.The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com.
