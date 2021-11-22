Eminent Soil Samples Refine Multi-Kilometer Hydrothermal Gold System at Gilbert South

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2021 - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (the "Company" or "Eminent") is pleased to report recent soil sampling results which have refined two clear north-south trending soil anomalies of 1.5 kilometers (km) and 1.2 km coinciding with the Bighorn and Pretty Boy/ East Bounding (EB) fault zones at its Gilbert South property. Gilbert South is located 30 km west of Tonopah (Figure 1) within the Walker Lane trend (total gold endowment of over 80 Moz Au and 700 M oz Ag1).

The Company's technical team had previously identified multi-kilometer faults coinciding with rocks containing up to 31 g/t gold that are associated with numerous epithermal quartz veins that trend north to south across the property. The encouraging gold in soils results (Figure 2) spread between the Wildhorse and Pretty Boy fault zones overlie the area of an ammonium anomaly previously identified (see October 2021 news release on Gilbert South).

Paul Sun, President and CEO of the Company commented:

"Results from Gilbert South confirm our technical team's deposit model and target priorities which demonstrate the strong potential for the discovery of a robust gold system. The final step prior to drilling will be the completion of geophysical surveys which are underway.

We are very excited about the company's high quality large scale Nevada focused gold portfolio which has been advanced with drilling anticipated in early 2022."

Significance of Soil Results

Soil results have demonstrated that the 1.5 km wide region in between the 2.5 km long Bighorn and Pretty Boy/EB faults is anomalously mineralized with gold in soils containing <0.70 ppm gold.

Summary of Soil Sampling

Soil samples were taken on a 100-meter by 100-meter isometric grid across the property except where samples were taken by previous operators (Figure 2). Following completion of this survey, the Company's technical team identified mineralization outside and immediately adjacent to the original land package. This ground, ~150 hectares, was subsequently staked and the 100-meter by 100-meter soil grid extended to cover this new land area. Soil results from this area are currently pending and are not included in results discussed here. Following receipt of pending soil results as well as an interpretation of a geophysical survey underway, specific drill targets for 2022 will be solidified.

Dan McCoy, Chief Geologist and Director commented:

"These soil results strongly support preceding lines of evidence that the Bighorn and Pretty Boy/EB faults are the most prospective structures to host bonanza grade gold in epithermal veins. Earlier rock chip results demonstrated 2.5 kilometers of mineralized strike length along the faults and spectral data demonstrated these structures to be deeply rooted hydrothermal pathways. We look forward to refining the geometry of these targets at depth from the geophysical survey currently in progress and advancing this project to the drill ready stage in 2022."

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Justin Milliard, PGeo. Mr. Milliard is Project Geologist for Eminent and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Eminent Gold

Eminent Gold is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, Gilbert South, and Spanish Moon District.

