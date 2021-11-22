Xander Resources Engages Geotech to Fly VTEM Survey at Timmins Nickel Project

Vancouver, November 22, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 4, 2021 announcing commencement of fieldwork at its Timmins Nickel Project (the "Property"), it has contracted the services of Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys to carry out a 163 line-kilometre VTEM survey.

The survey is expected to be flown in late-February and will be completed over the 50 claims contiguous to Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid Project that comprise the "South Block" of the Property (as shown in Figure 1 below) where in May 2021, Canada Nickel announced a secondary discovery through the identification of significant intersections of mineralized dunite similar to the average mineralization initially discovered at Crawford. Geophysical surveys reveal that the MacDiarmid target to be approximately 1.8 kilometres long indicating a structural footprint averaging 400 meters in width - 15% larger than Canada Nickel's original Crawford's Main Zone discoveryi.



Figure 1 - Location of the "South Claim Block"

The objective of the geophysical survey is to build upon a historical magnetic survey which has identified magnetic targets indicative of mafic-ultramafic bodies favourable to hosting magmatic sulphides. The Company expects to have interpretations completed and initial drill targets selected shortly thereafter for drill testing.

Xander CEO Deepak Varshney, comments: "Utilizing the VTEM, with its exceptional ability to identify deep hidden structures, should provide us a much clearer picture of what targets to prioritize for our first drill program. The VTEM data will provide the final pieces to our puzzle by connecting modern geophysics with associated geological evidence as we work towards a potential important new discovery at our Timmins Project."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Tims, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold's Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO



For more information, please phone Dan Samartino, Investor Relations, at 778-962-0234, email ir@xanderresources.ca, or visit www.xanderresources.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

