Japan Gold Strengthens Board of Advisors and Management Team

Vancouver, November 22, 2021 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Toru Tokuhisa to the Board of Advisors and Mr. Yoshio Nojima as the General Manager of Business Administration.

Mr. Toru Tokuhisa

Mr. Tokuhisa worked with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC - former Export-Import Bank of Japan) for 30 years and provided various types of financing to overseas projects including project financing to various mining and oil/gas development projects, one of which was the US$1billion limited recourse finance for the development of the Batu Hijau Copper-Gold Project in Indonesia sponsored by Newmont and Sumitomo Corporation. After leaving JBIC as Resident Executive Director for the Americas in 2006, he became involved and led the financing and M&A activities in various mining projects in which Sumitomo Corporation participated for fifteen years, including the management and government relations of the Batu-Hijau Project and subsequent sale of its total interest to a local investor, acquisition of an interest in the Yanacocha Gold Project in Peru, and the US$2.5billion limited recourse finance for the development of Quebrada Blanca Copper Project in Chile. He served as an Independent member of the Board of Directors of Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. (formerly Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.) from 2013 to 2020 and supervised the activities of its executive officers and board of directors to improve corporate governance and increase corporate value.

Mr. Yoshio Nojima

Mr. Nojima worked for Sumitomo Corporation for 40 years specializing in mineral resources and investment. He has worked in Tokyo, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Latin America; where he managed mining/subsidiary companies in Bolivia, Colombia, and Ecuador. In the Tokyo Head Office of Sumitomo Corporation, Mr. Nojima was General Manager responsible for investing in private equity globally.

John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Toru Tokuhisa and Mr. Yoshio Nojima to our team. I am confident that their industry-wide experience and broad International and Japanese networks will prove to be of great assistance to the Company as we continue to advance existing and future projects in Japan."

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com.

