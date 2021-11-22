Rover Metals Announces Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Now Complete at Up Town Gold Project, NWT, Canada

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2021 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 Exploration Drilling is now complete at the Up Town Gold project, NWT, Canada (60th parallel). The Company optioned a 75% interest ("Option Agreement") in the project to Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. ("Arctic Fox") (formerly Melius Capital Corp). Arctic Fox is seeking a public listing of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").



Up Town Gold Project

The Up Town Gold project is located on the outskirts of city limits of the city of Yellowknife. The Up Town Gold project is an Archean lode-gold prospect adjoining the historic 7.2 million ounces1 (0.564 ounces per tonne Au or 16 g/t Au) Giant Mine gold deposit in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Gold Terra Resources' (TSXV: YGT) Yellowknife City Gold Project. The 3,227 hectare property hosts ten high-grade gold occurrences. Most work to date has been conducted at the Rod Zone and Fox South Zone. The Rod Zone was drilled to a shallow depth in the 1960's and mined on a small scale in 1979 by previous owners. Recent historic surface sampling at the Rod Vein returned grab samples up to 318 g/t Au and channel samples up to 1.20 m @ 17.27 g/t Au2. Drilling by Rover in 2017 at the Rod Zone returned significant gold intersections in all of three holes drilled with best results of 5.4 m @ 4.28 g/t Au including 0.9 m @ 22.10 g/t Au (Rover Metals Press Release dated October 4, 2017). At the Fox South Zone, a different style of wide, disseminated, shear zone hosted mineralization returned historic surface samples up to 30.3 g/t Au. Rover drilled the Fox South Zone in 2017 with best results of 7.1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au including 0.3 m @ 5.12 g/t Au.

1. Silke, R. 2009. The Operational History of Mines in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Tables 3,4,5,and 6 from pages 266, 269, and 270. 2. The Up Town Gold property contains eight principal showings documented in the NWT mineral showing database (NORMIN).

Phase 2 Exploration Drill Program

Artic Fox returned to the Fox South Zone, drilling multiple holes collared along the existing defined strike of the shear zone (that was the focus of the drilling completed in Q3-2017 by Rover). Successful results from these holes would increase the Fox South Zone by an additional 125 meters along strike to the south. Two new targets were also drilled during the program. The R45 Target, which is located south of Baker Lake and is a silicified shear that was historically trenched for 60 meters. Also, the Baker West Target, a 300-meter-long shear located near the western shore of Baker Lake.

Drilling was also completed at the historic No.22 Vein, located south of the Rod Zone. Surface sampling complete in 1965 returned 2.74 oz./T over 2.5 feet (94 g/t Au over 0.76 meters)3. In 2015, a chip sample collected near the vein returned 37.2 g/t Au over 0.2 meters4.

3. Schiller, E.A. and Hornbrook, EH., (1965), Mineral Industry of the District of Mackenzie 1963. Geological Survey of Canada Paper 64‐22. 4. Power, M., (2016), Exploration Program at the Up Town Gold Project; Assessment Report submitted for Claims UTG 1-6 (K15961-K15966)

Historic property scale geochemical and geophysical surveys defined several structural corridors localizing the principal gold showings. Mineralization at the Up Town Gold property is granitoid-hosted and belongs to the class of Archean granitoid-hosted lode gold deposits. Prominent examples include Woodcutters Goldfields in Australia; Buzwagi in Tanzania; Renabie, Cote Lake, Hammond Reef and Hasaga in Ontario; and several mines in the Bourlamarque Batholith in Quebec.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "We are expecting results from the Phase 2 Drill Program at Up Town Gold in Q1-2022, and we are wishing Arctic Fox the best of luck with their proposed listing on CSE."

Technical information in this news release has been approved by David White, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of Rover and Arctic Fox and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Advisor Agreements

The Company has received approval from the TSXV to issue common shares to two of its advisors as payment settlement for their services. Robert Schafer's advisory services of $7,500, for the period of July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, will be paid through the issuance of 113,242 common shares as full payment settlement. The shares will bear a four-month regulatory hold period from the date of issuance. Abingdon Capital's advisory services of $7,500, for the period of July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, will be paid through the issuance of 113,242 common shares as full payment settlement. The shares will bear a four-month regulatory hold period from the date of issuance.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a precious metals exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources, that is currently advancing the gold potential of its existing projects in the Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel). The Company commenced Phase 2 Exploration at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project in the summer of 2021, and exploration work continues at Cabin Gold through to the date of this release.

