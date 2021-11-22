Whitehorse Gold Completes Exploration and Drill Program on Skukum Gold Project in Yukon

Vancouver, November 22, 2021 - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") announces the successful completion of the 2021 exploration and drill program on its wholly-owned Skukum Gold Project (the "Project") located in southern Yukon, Canada.

Highlights of 2021 Exploration Program:

Completed 16,554 metres of diamond drilling in 44 holes on the Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell deposits

Undertook a property-wide airborne geophysics survey (magnetics, radiometrics and VLF)

Surface mapping and sampling program targeting key areas of interest on the Project

Camp upgrades completed

The Company completed 44 diamond drill holes on the Project, undertaken with three drill rigs, that were focused on the three deposits: Skukum Creek, Mt. Skukum and Goddell. The program was comprised primarily of step out and infill holes, as well as exploration/technical holes. Additionally, a property-wide airborne geophysics survey (magnetics, radiometrics and VLF) was flown at 100-metre line spacing over the 170-sq-km property, and extensive surface mapping and sampling programs were undertaken to test areas of interest and certain of the extensive occurrences on the Project.

Results from the drill program will continue to flow in over the upcoming months and the Company looks forward to releasing assays as they are received. Due to ongoing delays of analytical results from the assay labs, results from 7 of the 44 drill holes completed have been released to date. The outstanding drill results and identified geophysical anomalies are expected to contribute significantly to planning the 2022 exploration program on the Project.

"With our 2021 Skukum Gold Project exploration campaign completed, we have released drill results from 7 of the 44 drill holes to date," stated Kevin Weston, CEO of Whitehorse Gold. "These initial results have shown the significant resource upgrade and expansion potential on our high-grade gold deposits and we look forward to announcing results from the remaining 37 holes over the coming months. We are excited at the discovery and resource expansion opportunity on the Project as we evaluate a potential development path on this past producing high-grade gold camp. I would like to thank our team, consultants and contractors for a successful 2021 program."

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, Vice President of Exploration of Whitehorse Gold and Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11538) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists, a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

ABOUT WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed "Kevin Weston"

Kevin Weston, CEO & Director

