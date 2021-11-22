NGEx Minerals Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, Nov. 22, 2021 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX) ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Judy A. McCall as Corporate Secretary of the Company, replacing Ms. Brenda Nowak, effective November 15, 2021. View PDF

Ms. McCall is a paralegal services specialist with over 13 years of experience in corporate and securities law managing regulatory compliance, governance implementation, public and private offerings, record maintenance and shareholder/stakeholder engagement. Ms. McCall has assisted both privately held and publicly traded companies navigate their regulatory compliance within multiple jurisdictions such as Canada, the United States, the British Virgin Islands and Latin America. She has maintained a strong focus in the mining industry and has served as an active member of the Governance Professionals of Canada since 2015. Ms. McCall is also concurrently serving as Corporate Secretary for Filo Mining Corp. another Lundin Group company.

"We are pleased to welcome Judy to the NGEx Minerals team," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Wojtek Wodzicki. "Judy's in-depth experience and knowledge in compliance and corporate governance will serve us well as NGEx Minerals looks to deliver shareholder value during this exciting time for copper and precious metals. On behalf of the leadership team, I would also like to express our thanks to Brenda Nowak for her devoted service over the last two years, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

ABOUT NGEX MINERALS

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada with projects in Chile and Argentina. NGEx Minerals holds the large-scale Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Chile's Region III, as well as an option to earn a 100% interest in the Valle Ancho Project located in Catamarca, Argentina. NGEx Minerals is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados Project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources Co., Ltd. (formerly, Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.). NGEx Minerals continues to be open to opportunities to grow its business through the strategic addition of quality projects to its asset portfolio. The Company is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NGEX".

On behalf of NGEx Minerals,

Wojtek Wodzicki,

President and CEO

Additional information relating to NGEx Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.ngexminerals.com.

