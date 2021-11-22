Romios Outlines a New >1 km Wide Porphyry-Style Cu-Au-Ag System on Its Trek South Property in the Golden Triangle, B.C.

Toronto, November 22, 2021 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the 2021 mapping program on the Trek South claims in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

The program has partially delineated a >1 km wide zone of porphyry-style alteration and veinlet-hosted Copper-Gold-Silver (Cu-Au-Ag) mineralization. As a result, Trek South is now a high priority target for geophysical surveys and diamond drilling in 2022 along with the Company's previously identified Trek North copper-gold porphyry zone which returned impressive drill intercepts including 131 m grading 0.6% Cu, 0.39 g/t Au and 8.5 g/t Ag in past campaigns (See Press Release - October 22, 2008).

Highlights:

Mapping and sampling have now identified a >1 km wide zone of porphyry-style epidote alteration with a coincident >800 metre wide zone of quartz-pyrite +/- chalcopyrite veinlets.

Veinlets returned assay values from trace up to 1.83% Cu, 2.3 g/t Au, and 257 g/t Ag. They range in width from 1 cm to 10 cm, and locally form dense stockworks (see Plates 1 and 2). (Results are mainly from chip and grab samples of veinlets in outcrop, as well as boulders believed to be locally derived).

Several metals often associated with the centre of porphyry copper deposits returned highly anomalous values from veinlets in the apparent centre of the Trek South zone, including Bismuth (863 ppm) and Tellurium (198 ppm) versus local background levels of <3 ppm Bi and <1 ppm Te.

The Trek South target is 3 km SSW of Trek North and may lie along the same structural corridor as reflected by the nearby Trek Fault and a series of intervening Cu-Au-Ag prospects (See Map 1).

Both the Trek North and Trek South sites are within 1.4 km of the partially cleared road route to Teck and Newmont's enormous Galore Creek Cu-Au porphyry deposit(s) and just 13 km from the proposed Galore Creek mill site (www.gcmc.ca).

Trek South is now a high priority target for work in 2022 and planning for deep penetrating geophysical surveys and diamond drilling are now underway.

"The receding of the local glacier and melting of the snowfields has now revealed a very exciting exploration target on Romios' Trek South claims. To find such a large area of well-developed porphyry-style alteration, including pyrite-chalcopyrite bearing quartz veins and a peripheral zone of well-developed skarn veins, is a rare opportunity at a site so close to developing infrastructure," stated John Biczok, VP of Exploration.

"The Trek South discovery is just 3 km from Romios' Trek North Zone, one of the few known and partially drill-defined porphyry Cu-Au-Ag zones in the area not held by the Teck-Newmont Galore Creek JV and we look forward to advancing Trek South through geophysics and drilling in 2022," stated Stephen Burega, President.

Map 1: Major Prospects on Romios' TREK Claims, Golden Triangle BC

(Click here for overview of Romios Gold's Golden Triangle Claim Blocks)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/104614_d610eeeaa4d7a96f_002full.jpg

Background

Romios' TREK South claim block covers ~18 sq km of highly prospective ground known to contain at least 8 historic and underexplored Cu-Au-Ag showings in addition to the recently discovered porphyry-style alteration and mineralization. Following Romios' 2019 discovery of garnet-epidote-pyrite skarn veins on the Trek South claims, the Company contracted HEG & Associates to undertake an alteration mapping and hyperspectral survey of part of the target area in 2020 and this work confirmed the presence of porphyry-type alteration minerals in two broad areas.

In 2021, Romios personnel undertook detailed mapping and sampling across part of the Trek South claims that until recently had been covered by relatively thin glacial ice and snowfields, resulting in the discovery of the porphyry-type mineralized and altered zone. In addition, the 2021 survey partially defined previously unknown intrusions which may be related to the mineralizing event, as well as numerous boulder trains of massive epidote alteration, +/- local copper mineralization (see Plate 3), apparently derived from an area still hidden beneath the glacier.

Plate 1: Example of an epidote altered, quartz-pyrite+/-chalcopyrite veinlet stockwork outcrop, TREK South claims. Small sledge hammer for scale.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/104614_d610eeeaa4d7a96f_003full.jpg

Plate 2 (left): 5 cm wide pyrite-quartz vein flanked by pervasive green epidote alteration.

Plate 3 (right): Example of quartz veinlet with primary copper sulphides and secondary, blue-green copper minerals.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/104614_d610eeeaa4d7a96f_004full.jpg

QAQC: The samples discussed in this document were grab and chip samples considered representative of the veins and boulders being sampled. They were submitted to the ISO/IEC 17025 accredited ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories in Terrace and Vancouver, BC for assay and multi-element analyses. As a matter of procedure, a rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented to ensure reliable assay results by inserting alternating blanks and commercial assay standards at approximately every 10th position in the sample series.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers, the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and a former high-grade gold producer, the Scossa mine property (Nevada). The Company also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario and a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario.

For more information, visit romios.com.

