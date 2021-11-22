Menü Artikel
Select Sands Announces Option Grants

22.11.2021  |  The Newswire
HOUSTON, November 22, 2021 - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTC:SLSDF) announced today that certain officers and directors have been issued an aggregate of 3,100,000 options pursuant to the Company's option plan effective November 22, 2021 with each such option being exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.055 at any time on or before the November 22, 2026. The options vest immediately upon grant.

ABOUT SELECT SANDS CORP.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company, which wholly owns a Tier-1 (Northern White), silica sands property and related production facilities located near Sandtown, Arkansas. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands' Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico than the majority of sources of similar sands from the Northern mid-west area such as Wisconsin. Select Sands also operates a transload facility in George West, Texas in Live Oak County that serves customers operating in the Eagle Ford Shale Basin. The facility has a capacity for 180 rail cars and is equipped with two offload/loading stations with dedicated silos for a high throughput capacity. In addition to transloading Select Sands product, the Company sells other sand products from this facility and is able to offer transload services.

The Tier-1 reference above is a classification of frac sand developed by PropTester, Inc., an independent laboratory specializing in the research and testing of products utilized in hydraulic fracturing and cement operations, following ISO 13503-2:2006/API RP19C:2008 standards. Select Sands' Sandtown project has NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resources of 42.0MM tons (TetraTech Report; February, 2016). The Sandtown deposit is considered Northern White finer-grade sand deposits of 40-70 Mesh and 100 Mesh.

COMPANY CONTACT

Please visit www.selectsands.com or contact:



 -----------------------------------------------------
 |Zigurds Vitols    |W. Joe O'Rourke               | |
 |President&CEO     |Vice President Sales&Marketing| |
 |Phone 844-806-7313|Phone: (713) 689-8000         | |
 |                  |Joe.orourke@selectsands.com   | |
 -----------------------------------------------------

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A12FBP
CA81619L1067
www.selectsandscorp.com
