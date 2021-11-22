Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: US Trading in Magnis Shares to Begin Tonight

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is very pleased to announce that its common shares on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of MNSEF will commence trading at 9:30AM (New York time) 23 November 2021. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which over 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors.The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade MNSEF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet numerous strict criteria that demonstrates compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, which was assessed by OTCQX.DTC eligibility process underwayMagnis is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "We are seeing significant interest from investors in the US given our unique position as the largest shareholder in one of the largest Lithium-ion battery plants in North America. We are privileged to be ringing the OTC Markets Opening Bell tonight, as the milestone of trading on OTCQX, allows Magnis to be easily accessible to our U.S. investors."About OTC Markets Group IncOTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market, the OTCQB(R) Venture Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link(R) Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. They enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.





About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited:



Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.





Source:

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.





Contact:

Frank Poullas Executive Chairman Ph: +61 2 8397 9888 www.magnis.com.au