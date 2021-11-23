West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Calgary, November 22, 2021 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant of 727,000 stock options (the "Options") to various directors and consultants of the Company effective November 18, 2021. The Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. All of the Options vested on their date of grant. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares") at a price of CAD$1.05 per Share for a period of five (5) years from the Option grant date. The exercise price of the Options was set as the closing trading price of the Shares on the Option grant date.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

