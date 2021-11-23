Menü Artikel
Noram Provides Positive Update on Preliminary Economic Assessment

01:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 23, 2021 - Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSX - Venture:NRM) (Frankfurt:N7R) (OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that it continues to advance the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly-owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project"), and is on schedule for release in Q4, 2021 in collaboration with ABH Engineering ("ABH"). After releasing its updated resource estimate on September 21, 2021 the Company and its team of technical experts were able to interpret and develop additional data on the Project to be included in the PEA now in the final stages of completion.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSX - Venture:NRM / Frankfurt:N7R / OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a recently updated resource estimate of 363 million tonnes at 923 ppm lithium measured + indicated resources, and 827 million tonnes lithium at 884 ppm lithium inferred resources (400 ppm Li cut-off).

Noram's long-term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Please visit our website for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall,
CEO, President, and Director

Investor Relations Contact:

Rich Matthews
Managing Partner
Integrous Communications
rmatthews@integcom.us
+1 604 757 7179

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/674138/Noram-Provides-Positive-Update-on-Preliminary-Economic-Assessment


