Laramide Resources Announces New Director

TICKER SYMBOLS: TSX:LAM; ASX:LAM; OTCQX:LMRXF

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacqueline Allison, CFA, PhD, PGeo, FCIM, as a new Non-Executive Director effective immediately.

Ms. Allison holds a PhD in Mineral Economics from McGill University, a Professional Geoscientist (Ontario) designation, and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Ms. Allison brings more than 20 years of Canadian and international experience at major institutions in the fields of mineral economics, financial analysis, investment management and investor relations. Previously, she was VP Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis for Augusta Group of Companies, with similar senior executive capacities at Dominion Diamond Corp. and Hudbay Minerals Inc. Prior to that, she served as a VP and Research Analyst at various banking institutions, including BMO Harris Investment Management Inc.

Ms. Allison is also currently the Chair of the Management and Economics Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), and a Corporate Director for both McMillan Research in London, UK, as well as Ride HOVR Corporation in Toronto.

John G. Booth, Chairman of the Board for Laramide Resources Ltd., stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Jacqueline Allison to Laramide's Board of Directors as we continue to advance our recently announced exploration of the Murphy Uranium Project in the Northern Territory of Australia, as well as our Westmoreland Uranium Project and our portfolio of in-situ resource and traditional hard rock uranium assets in the United States. Her background in mineral economics should complement well the diverse skill sets already present in the existing board and we all look forward to working with her to create shareholder value."

As a result of this announced expansion, the Board will be composed of John G. Booth as Non-Executive Chairman, President and CEO Marc Henderson, Scott Patterson, Raffi Babikian and Jacqueline Allison.

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide is a Canadian-based company with diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia that have been chosen for their low-cost production potential. Laramide's Churchrock and Crownpoint properties form a leading In-Situ Recovery (ISR) division that benefits from significant mineral resources and near-term development potential. Additional U.S. assets include La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, and La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah. The Company's Australian advanced stage Westmoreland is one of the largest uranium projects currently held by a junior mining company. Laramide is listed on the TSX: LAM and ASX: LAM and in the United States on the OTCQX: LMRXF.

