Long-Time Board Member Robert "Bob" Brown Accepts New Role

WASHINGTON, November 23, 2021 - Western Magnesium Corp. (WMC) (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:3WM) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") wishes to announce that due to health concerns, Robert "Bob" Brown has accepted the position as Honorary Technical Director Emeritus. He will now focus his unparalleled experience on the Company's technical expertise, recusing himself from the duties of an active board member.

Mr. Brown's legacy spans over 70 years and has served on WMG's board since 2013. Along with his operational and academic experience, he has amassed a wealth of industry knowledge in magnesium and varied metals in both ferrous and non-ferrous materials dating back to the 1960's. Affectionately known as "Magman", Mr. Brown's technical management expertise spans decades in light metal foundries and reduction plant operations as well as consultant work with major international magnesium companies in the evaluation, planning, design, marketing, and troubleshooting of new, successful operations.

Mr. Brown's proficiency in the magnesium metal industry has had a lasting impact from serving as a longstanding publisher of Magnesium Monthly Review, as a contributing editor and columnist for Light Metal Age and Australian Journal of Mining, and as a technical consultant to Magnesium.com.

"It has been a true honor to serve on the Company's Board of Directors with some of the finest in the industry. To witness the materialization of WMC's revolutionary approach has been a true gift. I look forward to my continued work with the corporation," said Brown.

Edward Lee, Executive Chairman said, "Bob will always have a special place with this company as his guidance on new technical ideas have always been based on solid practical applications. He will remain an active participant where his expertise and guidance can continue to help steer the technology of the company."

Sam Ataya, Director said, "Robert is a pillar of the magnesium industry and a virtual source of knowledge with a distinctive ability to project future prosperity. He has truly left a legacy of knowledge at WMC, and we are grateful for his ongoing guidance."

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

