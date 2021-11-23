Foster Wilson Joins Resolve's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, November 23, 2021 - Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce that Foster V. Wilson has consented to join the Company's board of directors as an Independent Director. Mr. Wilson is a highly respected mining executive as well as a geologist.

"Resolve is extremely pleased to have a geologist with the uranium experience and abilities of Mr. Wilson joining its board of directors. Foster will be a very strong addition to the board and an excellent source of advice as the Company advances its present and future uranium properties. We welcome Mr. Wilson and look forward to his valued contribution as the newest member of our team." said Clive Massey, President and CEO of the Company.

Mr. Wilson is a geologist and has over 30 years of experience including exploration, development, reserve drilling and resource estimating, feasibility studies, mine permitting and development. Foster is former member of technical services group at Placer Dome Exploration 1990-1999 and has worked in various capacities for Echo Bay, American Bonanza Gold, and various junior exploration companies. Foster currently serves as President of Mesa Exploration Corp. and is on the board of Alpha Lithium Corporation. Mr. Wilson attended the University of Nevada's Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering.

"I am very pleased to join the Resolve board. I am excited to be assisting as the Company moves into the uranium space as the world embarks on an unprecedented growth of nuclear reactors creating green energy that will power the next industrial revolution," said Foster Wilson.

The effective date of the Company's name change is currently scheduled for November 26th, 2021, where Resolve Ventures Inc. will change its name to Atomic Minerals Corporation and commence trading on the TSX.V, under its new symbol, ATOM.

About the Company

Resolve Ventures Inc. is a Vancouver based publicly listed Uranium exploration company trading on the TSXV. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector. For further information on the Company, visit www.resolveventures.com or call (604) 644-6794.

